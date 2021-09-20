Taoiseach kicks off New York visit with Governor meeting

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will begin his five-day visit to New York today when he meets with Kathy Hochul, the Governor of the State of New York.

Hochul took the reins of governorship when Andrew Cuomo resigned last month following allegations of sexaul harassment by former staff against him.

An Taoiseach will on Thursday address the UN Security Council, of which Ireland currently holds the presidency. He will chair a meeting of the council and is expected to address the issues of security and how climate change issues may impact global security and what the council can do to tackle these issues.

Ireland was elected to the UN Security Council earlier this year, which has a two-year term and the nation holds the presidency for the month of September.

Mr Martin will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday, delivering Ireland’s National Statement to representatives of the 193 member states. It’s expected he will highlight the nation’s stance on human rights, conflicts around the world and the battle against Covid-19.

The Taoiseach will also take up a series of other UN-related engagements this week, such as a number of bilateral meetings with numerous EU and world leaders.

The Taoiseach will address the Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday, setting out Ireland’s UN priorities, as well as discussing the transatlantic relationship and the implications of Brexit.

During his first visit to the US since becoming Taoiseach in June of last year, Mr Martin will attend a dedication ceremony for the new Irish Arts Centre in New York and meet with representatives of many Irish-American organisations in the city.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will also travel to the US to partake in a number of high-level meetings as the 76th General Assembly gets underway on Tuesday.