Taoiseach issues appeal for next two weeks with a focus on younger people to stop spread of coronavirus

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued an appeal for people to be extra vigilant over the next two weeks, especially calling on younger people.

He said that the next two weeks are “critical” and that precautions taken now will have an effect on “what our winter looks like”.

“It is an opportunity to remind the country of the choice we face for the coming winter.

“By sticking to the advice on hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing, and by respecting the restrictions that are in place where we live, we can bring it back under control. The next two weeks are critical and I am calling on everyone to bring extra focus to the task for the next fortnight,” he said.

Mr Martin called “on everyone, especially younger people, to bring added focus to the task over the course of the next fortnight”.

He was speaking at the launch of a leaflet drop of the National Framework of Living with Covid-19, which will be delivered to homes across the country through An Post.

Mr Martin also implied that city lockdowns may be on the way, saying that “this document will keep you fully informed on what any change to your county or city’s risk status will mean for you.”

The Taoiseach said that every person has the power to change the course of the virus.

“By sticking to the advice on hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing, and by respecting the restrictions that are in place where we live, we can bring it back under control.”

“This is a dangerous and deadly virus that kills. Many of those that it doesn’t kill, it leaves seriously ill, regardless of age.

“Every citizen in the country has the power to change the trajectory of this illness,” he added.

The leaflet states that the framework is built on three pillars: healthy people, strong businesses and resilient communities.

It adds that every person has a role to play in managing the virus by following public health guidelines and that there will be a “strong focus” on the wellbeing of communities, including “initiatives based on healthy living, physical activities, managing chronic disease, positive ageing and the needs of young people”.

“I would encourage every household to treat this document as they would treat any other important piece of literature that comes into their home. Keep it safe and keep it close to hand.”

