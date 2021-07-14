Micheál Martin has slammed proposals by the British Government to introduce an amnesty to end prosecutions for crimes related to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The UK has announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions of ex-paramilitaries and former members of the security forces in legacy cases.

On Wednesday, British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told the House of Commons he plans to bring the legislation to parliament in the autumn.

The Taoiseach said the proposals were "wrong for many, many reasons" and called on the UK Government to honour the Stormont House Agreement.

Mr Martin told Dáil: "The introduction of what amounts to a general amnesty for all security personnel, and all paramilitaries, for murders and other crimes, up until the Good Friday Agreement is not the right way to go.

"It's wrong for many, many reasons.

"I've stated that consistently.

"I don't believe in a general amnesty for those who committed murder, whether there were State actors, or whether they're involved in terrorist or illegal organisations.

"I just don't believe in that.

"We've consistently said that at the British Irish Government Council, there was an agreement to continue engagement with all parties and victims groups on these issues.

"That process has now started, as you know.

"The British Government may be setting out its position.

"But our position as an Irish Government, shared with all of the political parties in the North and all of the victim groups, remain consistent with that of Stormont House."

The Stormont House Agreement of 2014 included provisions to investigate killings and other crimes associated with the Troubles.

These included the establishment of a Historical Inquiries Unit, an Independent Commission on Information Retrieval, an Oral History Archive and the creation of an Implementation and Reconciliation Group.

However, the British Government failed to implement the terms of the agreement and has instead moved to limit historical investigations.

The move has been slammed by victims and political parties in Northern Ireland, who criticised them as a "de facto amnesty".

Raising the issue with the Taoiseach on Wednesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the proposals were an "insult to victims and their families."

She said they would create an amnesty for "British soldiers who went into the streets and gunned down innocent civilians in Derry, Ballymurphy and beyond".

She added: "An amnesty for State and non-State actors that acted on behalf and in collusion with the British State.

"People who always believed that they would never be held to account for their actions, and that the truth behind Britain's dirty war in Ireland would remain forever hidden by the British state."

She continued: "This is an insult to victims and their families.

"It's an act of absolute bad faith on the part of the British government and it's left victims and survivors and their families believing that this is a fait accompli, a unilateral action from the British government and that the Stormont House Agreement has now been binned."

Meanwhile, Minister For Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also criticised the British move.

“It is the wrong approach – even if there was a previous commitment in an election manifesto, or something like that,” Mr Coveney declared.

If London persists in its unilateral action, “the consequences of that would not be good,” he declared on his way into a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Coveney said he had spoken to Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis last night about the announcement this morning. The Government here considered it a “position paper” as part over an overall consultation process previously agreed at talks in Dublin.

“Our concern was that it was draft legislation,” Mr Coveney said. He said the Government still regarded the Stormont House Agreement between the two Governments from nearly 20 years ago as being the basis of dealing with legacy issues. This had been reflected in the New Decade New Approach deal struck to restore the Stormont institutions, he said. “This is the best way to ensure justice.

“What the British Government is now saying is that they don’t believe there should be a legal route to justice any longer.” It was proposing to bring in a Statute of Limitations dating back to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998.

He said he didn’t believe this was what was wanted by the Northern Ireland parties, nor by victim groups. Yet the British Government had presented its position as if it were a fait accompli. But he added

“The commitment from the Secretary of State to me is that we are in the middle of a consultation process.” He said he hoped London was not suggesting it would pursue a unilateral position in defiance of the wishes of the people and parties of Northern Ireland.” He said both Governments had also agreed that the consultation process could be carried out with “an open mind.”

Mr Coveney declared: “An amnesty with a statute of limitations is not a basis for moving forward.

“We’re not convinced by that approach, and I don’t think that victims and their families are either.” Legacy issues had to be focussed on those people and the wishes of the parties within Northern Ireland, and the approach suggested by the British Prime Minister and the Northern Secretary did not do that.

Only by achieving consensus could progress be made, he said. It was the basis of all the achievements made in Northern Ireland, down to the Good Friday Agreement itself, he added.