Taoiseach 'disappointed' with British Government decision against public inquiry into Pat Finucane murder

The Taoiseach has expressed disappointment after the British Government decided not to order a public inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane.

Micheál Martin said he was “disappointed that the British Government has not committed to holding a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, as agreed between the British and Irish governments in 2001.”

The Taoiseach met with Mr Finucane’s widow, Geraldine and her son John last week.

Following this meeting, Mr Martin wrote to Prime Minister Johnson about the case.

Mr Martin also spoke with Johnson during a phone call last Friday, to set out “the compelling case for holding a public inquiry,” a statement from the Taoiseach stated.

“The decision today will come as a further blow to Geraldine and her family, who have been pursuing truth and justice for three decades with great dignity,” Mr Martin said.

He added the Government would “reflect on the steps outlined by the British Government today, but that it remained strongly of the view that a public inquiry was needed.”

Mr Finucane's son Michael said his family is "disappointed" but "not surprised" at the decision by the British Government.

Speaking following a virtual call with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Michael said: "I think we were quite angered and exasperated at the Secretary of State's conclusion in the matter because he has proposed that the case is to be resolved by way of an investigation carried out by local police in Northern Ireland.

"I don't think anyone, looking at the evidence in this case and the agencies involved, would propose with any degree of credibility that this could be handled by the local police."

He said the proposal is "inadequate".

Outstanding issues before the Police Ombudsman's office concerning original police investigations should be addressed first, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said.

There could also be a review of the case by officers at the start of next year, highly likely to be carried out by a force from outside Northern Ireland.

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney expressed the Irish Government's disappointment with the decision.

He said “It has been the strong and consistent position of the Irish Government that only a full and independent public inquiry, as provided for under the Weston Park agreement in 2001, would provide a satisfactory outcome to this case.

"We are disappointed that the opportunity was not taken today to establish such an inquiry without further delay.

"However, we note that the Secretary of State has not ruled out the holding of such an inquiry."

Mr Coveney added: "In a case like this, in which Prime Minister [David] Cameron acknowledged that there were ‘shocking levels of collusion’, there is an undeniable onus on the state to do everything possible to restore public confidence through a process that fully meets relevant international standards and obligations of effectiveness, independence and transparency."

He said he has told Mr Lewis of the Government's disappointment and "made it clear" it remains the Irish position that "only through a full and independent public inquiry will a satisfactory resolution to this case be found."

Mr Coveney said: "We will study the detail of the announcement by the Secretary of State in full.

"We will also ask to meet again with the Finucane family to hear their perspective and concerns. We will then be engaging further with the UK Government on this case.”

