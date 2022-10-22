Taoiseach defends Government response to Ukrainian refugees sleeping in Dublin Airport

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected claims the Government failed to prepare for an influx of Ukrainian refugees that has resulted in some being told there is no accommodation for them.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Martin admitted that refugees arriving from Ukraine are now being told by the Department of Children and Equality that there is no accommodation, and they are now going to the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin and if they cannot secure accommodation they are going back to the airport.

He said that further accommodation was being sought for people arriving into the State in the coming days.

Mr Martin said the Government would consider a range of measures to respond to the situation when ministers meet this Monday, including the possibility of increasing the €400 a month payment to households that accommodate refugees.

“Everything is on the table for Monday in respect of a range of measures both in terms of freeing up capacity within the accommodation we’ve already secured,” he told reporters prior to a Fianna Fáil fundraising dinner in Dublin.

He said there was a reluctance among some refugees to move from hotels into housing, saying this had “been a constant challenge” as people were reluctant to move away from a group into a single house.

Mr Martin said he did not accept the argument that it was an entirely predictable situation and said the State had been “remarkably fast” in terms of responding to the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II that had displaced well over six million people.

“The figures were not expected to be higher, certainly not before the summer, they were not expected to be anywhere near higher levels than we currently have,” he said.

He said it was not a “fair argument” that just because of projections in March that as many as 200,000 refugees could arrive from Ukraine that you “magic up 200,000 spaces overnight” and said it should be acknowledged this was an “unprecedented situation”.

Mr Martin later told Fianna Fáil members at the fundraising dinner in Dublin that the Government would do “whatever it takes”. His comments follow recent calls from some Fine Gael ministers and TDs to introduce tax incentives for developers, increase social housing limits and relax planning laws.

Mr Martin told the Cáirde Fáil dinner that the existing Housing for All plan was “enabling a new era in building social houses and we are absolutely determined that we will show that it is possible to deliver on housing”.

He also name-checked Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien - the only Fianna Fáil Cabinet member mentioned by name in his speech - as someone whom opponents fail against in debates on the issue. Mr Martin recently signalled Mr O’Brien would remain in the housing portfolio after December's Cabinet reshuffle.

In a signal that further action could be on the way, he said: “Let me be clear, we will continue to go beyond the strategy and do whatever it takes on this fundamental issue."

Elsewhere, Mr Martin defended the expenses regime for TDs that allows them to claim the cost of their constituency office energy bills under a taxpayer-funded allowance for public representatives.

The Irish Independent revealed on Saturday that the €20,350 a year allowance can also be used to pay for some of their domestic electricity and gas bills if they use part of their home as a constituency office.

Mr Martin said there was a “fair” vouched expenses system that is a “better system than other systems where it's a complete free for all where you have no limits to expenditure or donations or contributions that big donors can make to political parties”.

He said there was “no personal gain” from the system that exists and pointed out that the allowance has not gone up to meet any increases in expenditure. The Fianna Fáil said that focus on the allowance was part of “this eternally negative focus on politicians, [which] I don’t think is healthy either”.

Asked was it his belief that every member of the public knows about the allowances and entitlements of TDs and Senators, Mr Martin said: “I would think so, yes."

Amid a dispute over Sligo TD Marc MacSharry’s readmission to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Mr Martin said both parties in the matter had been contacted to “engage in an informal process which would resolve it expeditiously”.