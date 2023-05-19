Taoiseach defends Garda handling of anti-asylum protests

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien denies Cabinet tensions over housing of asylum seekers

SOMETIMES the public don’t understand why Gardaí don’t intervene in a protest, the Taoiseach has said.

Responding to Antoinette Cunningham of the AGSI, representing Garda sergeants and inspectors, who said her members needed proper training to deal with asylum protests, Leo Varadkar said he had received assurances from the Garda Commissioner.

“I spoke to Minister [Simon] Harris last night. And my understanding is they had a very good meeting with the Garda Commissioner who gave them the assurance that the resources they already have are adequate — and the training is in place,” he said.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that the AGSI has written to the Commissioner on the issue. “I think it is important that an engagement happens,” he added.

“We as a Government are determined to make sure that the Gardaí are properly resourced and properly trained. And I know that policing these protests is very difficult.

“I’ve seen the kind of abuse of the Gardaí get, and we stand fully with the Gardaí and I also think sometimes the public don't understand why Gardaí don't intervene in a protest — but there's a way of managing protests.”

There has been criticism in recent days that gardaí did not intervene to prevent violent protests against asylum seeker encampments in Dublin.

There has also been criticism that the force has allowed the blockade of roads in and out of the Magowna Hotel in Inch, Co Clare, by protesters to continue for several days.

Mr Varadkar said: “I think it wouldn't be right for me to speak on behalf of the Garda Commissioner. A concern has been raised by the head of the AGSI. I think it will be important that there is an engagement now between them.

“Certainly the assurance that we have from the Gardaí and Commissioner Harris is that the guards have operational integrity, that they have the resources that they need, that training has been provided,” Mr Varadkar said.

“But I want to be very clear from the Government's point of view. We won’t found wanting in support for the Gardaí, who have their biggest budget ever in staff investments and IT equipment as well.” Mr Varadkar reiterated that the blockade of an asylum centre at Inch in Co Clare “should end, and the protest should end.”

Integration junior minister Joe O'Brien was in Clare yesterday and met with the asylum seekers as well as the local community, he said.

“He explained what was going on and gave the assurance that at least until the hotel itself is fit for occupancy, there won't be any extra people brought to Inch,” Mr Varadkar said.

“And I think that should be enough for the protest to end. As I've always said, communities have a right to information and they have a right to consultation. They have a right to have their views heard.

“But no community can veto other people from living in their area and nobody should be able to prevent people from having free movement across the public road. And I really think that blockade should now end.”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has denied there is any tension between coalition parties about how to house asylum seekers and where that responsibility lies.

This follows reports that there were differences of opinion at a Cabinet meeting this week between Minister O’Brien and Minister Roderic O’Gorman who has responsibility for integration.

It was reported that Minister O’Gorman said all departments must do more when it comes to finding accommodation for refugees.

“We meet on a regular basis. I work very closely with Roderic, and he's very clear we as a government together have worked first on the Ukraine response, and if someone looked back 14 months ago and thought that we will be accommodating over 80,000 additional people from Ukraine, and be able to do it, I think by any fair assessment that has been done well,” said Minister O’Brien.

He conceded that it is not without its challenges, and not everything was done perfectly, and he wants to move on with ‘pod’ type accommodation and see it “scaled up”.

“It’s quicker accommodation, and I've appointed Con Murray, the former chief executive of Limerick city and county council who has been working with us for a number of weeks now, to pull all that together.”

“There’s a real opportunity with the pods to get that moving quicker. Three sites have been identified, with Columb Barracks in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, being one of them. That construction is underway. They’d be used as kind of exemplar sites and example sites. And I think there's vast potential there.”

“That's about scaling up accommodation for our friends from Ukraine for international protection which does fall under the Department of Children, and Roderick, and will we support them in that space.”

“To be honest, our department has gone above and beyond and we're working every single day right the way through weekends as a government, as a collective. And we're pulling out every stop. Between IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services), and our friends from Ukraine here as well, we're talking upwards of about 100,000 people additional in 12 months and that is always going to be challenging,” he added.

“There have been challenges. No one wants to see people in tents either, and we're working through that. And Dublin City Council in particular, who are under my own remit, have been working hammer and tongs and they have to try to provide additional facilities which they've done sourcing additional facilities so IPAS and the Department of Children can stand up those facilities for people to make sure that they're safe.”

“Any opposition political party who tries to make the claim that this was going to be easy, and that every effort is not going in from government, it’s not true. It's just simply not true.”

“I don't like the politicisation of it either. I think that's dangerous. And it's dangerous because it feeds into some of the awful events that we've seen too. We have obviously a number of challenges in housing, with our own homeless community in Ireland as well, many of whom have come in from other countries too. And we're working very hard to ensure that they have access into permanent safe, secure housing, and that's why increased housing supply is so important. And that's why the increase in supply last year, particularly in social housing, was crucially important,” Minister O’Brien said as he cut the ribbon on 28 new homes launched by the Iveagh Trust in Swords, north Dublin.