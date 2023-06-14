Taoiseach defends Fine Gael leaflet showing crime up and detections down

AN increase in crime and sharp drop in detection rates in the Taoiseach’s constituency has been raised in the Dáil.

The dismal statistics, highlighted in the Irish Independent this week, were queried by Ivana Bacik, leader of the Labour Party.

In a recent Fine Gael leaflet distributed in Dublin West, crime statistics for the Blanchardstown area were outlined, she said.

“It appears from that leaflet that crime rates are up in his constituency of Dublin West. It might be surprising for victims of crime and communities that under Fine Gael, the supposed party of law and order, more people are offending and fewer perpetrators are being detected.

“Clearly a key issue to be addressed is confidence in policing and in An Garda Síochána. We are hearing from members of An Garda Síochána about serious issues around recruitment and retention in the force,” she said.

Ms Bacik said the Government needed to take effective action to address the crisis in policing, “and to address the socioeconomic context within which so many crimes take place.”

She asked if the Taoiseach would commit to addressing recruitment and retention issues in the force. “Will he commit to addressing the systemic issues which can contribute to an increase in crime, in order to ensure we do not see rising crime statistics and so we see effective action for victims in their communities?”

The Taoiseach said he was happy to confirm that he did not distribute “that leaflet in my constituency.” It was distributed by Fine Gael councillor Ted Leddy – although the rising crime and falling detection figures featured a smiling photograph of Leo Varadkar.

“It shows that crime went down in 2021 and went back up in 2022,” the Taoiseach acknowledged.

“That is because we were in a lockdown in 2021, and crime rates fell when most of the country were confined to their homes.”

On the question of addressing recruitment and retention, he said: “I can make that commitment. We have provided enough funding in the budget for this year to recruit 1,000 new gardaí.

“It is a stretch target and it remains our target, but we are confident that the number of additional gardaí who are sworn this year and who are new to the force will exceed the number who resign and retire.

“We will see a net increase in the number of gardaí again this year, and that is not taking into account the hundreds of garda staff who we are taking on, who free up garda officers for front-line duties.”