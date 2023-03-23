Taoiseach defends EU moves to massively increase munition supplies to Ukraine insisting ‘Putin must be stopped’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking with the media as he arrived for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said the EU “had no alternative” but to pledge one million artillery shells over the coming year to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion.

Mr Varadkar was speaking ahead of the endorsement by a leaders’ summit of an earlier decision by EU foreign and defence ministers to fast-track purchasing procedures for the munitions.

The Taoiseach said the EU had to help ensure Ukraine was armed and that other member states were able to replenish their own arm stocks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders for the initiative during a video call from a tour by train of frontline embattled areas of his country.

The Taoiseach stressed Ireland’s neutrality and again said this country’s support contribution was in non-lethal aid like medicine, armour, and food.

But he brushed aside questions about Ireland having concerns about the European Union – founded as a peace mission – now becoming a supplier of heavy weaponry. He said the story of Russia in recent years was that “appeasement had failed” and Putin had been allowed occupy part of Georgia, control part of Moldova, seize Crimea, and was now invading Ukraine.

“I would ask: What is the alternative? Appeasement hasn’t worked. We know from our history, from what happened in the 1930s and 1940s, what happens if you continue an appeasement policy that’s failing … People often ask: ‘Where will Putin stop?’ Putin will stop where we stop him and that’s clear,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said everybody wanted to see peace in Ukraine and elsewhere. “But I don’t think peace is going to be possible until it’s very clear that Russia’s military objectives in Ukraine have failed,” Mr Varadkar said.