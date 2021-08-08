| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taoiseach breaks his silence on Zappone party row 

Micheál Martin stresses importance of ‘personal responsibility’ 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Picture by Julian Behal Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Picture by Julian Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Picture by Julian Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Picture by Julian Behal

Hugh O’Connell and Jody Corcoran

Ministers are to simplify Covid-19 rules and guidelines for gatherings in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy — as Micheál Martin last night broke his silence over the affair.

A comprehensive roadmap outlining how to reopen the remainder of society and how to manage Covid-19 during the winter period will be published by the Government before the end of the month, the Taoiseach said.

High vaccination rates are likely to lead to a further easing of restrictions, starting from mid-September.

More On Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Privacy