TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has apologised to the late Ruth Morrissey, her family and other women affected by the cervical screening scandal for the "litany of failures that took place".

Young mother Ms Morrissey (39) - who fought high profile court battles over the errors in the screening service - passed away at the weekend.

Her husband Paul said on Sunday that neither the HSE nor the State had ever apologised to her and that "now it is too late".

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkdar had made a formal State apology to all of the women and their families affected by the CervicalCheck crisis in October 2019.

Mr Martin this afternoon apologised to Ms Morrissey and her family directly before TDs rose to their feet in the Dáil for a moment's silence.

Ruth Morrissey and husband Paul outside Dublin's High Court in 2019 (Michelle Devane/PA)

Ruth Morrissey and husband Paul outside Dublin's High Court in 2019 (Michelle Devane/PA)

Later there was criticism from the Opposition about the continued outsourcing of cervical cancer lab tests and the nature of the delayed Tribunal aimed at reducing the need for women to take court actions amid claims it will also be adversarial.

The Taoiseach said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of Ruth Morrissey’s passing on Sunday.

"I know that her husband Paul and her daughter Libby and all her family and friends are truly devastated.

"No words of mine will provide them with any consolation at this heart-breaking time."

He said Ms Morrissey was a "courageous woman who worked tirelessly for others and for the future generations of women in this country."

Mr Martin added: "She fought a long hard battle with her illness and also fought very hard for her own rights".

He said that Ms Morrissey and other women worked together to highlight the diagnostic failings in the CervicalCheck screening programme "so that others would not have to go through what they went through."

He said: "On behalf of the State I would like again to sincerely apologise to Ruth, to Ruth’s family, to all the other women and their families for the litany of failures in relation to the operation of cervical screening operating in Ireland.

"This government, like the previous government, acknowledges the failure that took place in the CervicalCheck programme and are profoundly sorry for what was allowed to happen.

"Too many women who should be here and enjoying life with their families are gone because of those failings," he said.

