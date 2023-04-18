Taoiseach and Tánaiste call on Sinn Féin to provide ‘more detail’ on party’s ‘knowledge of Dowdall’s actions’

Mary Lou McDonald with Jonathan Dowdall, Sinn Féin candidates in the north inner city at the party gathering for candidates in Louth on March 29, 2014. Pic: Sinn Féin An Phoblacht

The Taoiseach has said it is clear “that there was more than an inkling, that there was knowledge” of Jonathan Dowdall’s murky past as he called on Sinn Féin to provide more detail about its “knowledge of Mr Dowdall's actions".

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also called on the party to “clarify” its knowledge of “what Jonathan Dowdall was up to at the time when he was elected Sinn Fein councillor in Dublin”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said: “I believe it is also important that the €1,000 donation (from Dowdall to Ms McDonald) should be returned -- and that information be disclosed on other donations made by Dowdall to Sinn Féin, and that we get more detail on Sinn Féin's knowledge of his actions.”

The Fine Gael leader said it was clear “that there was more than an inkling, and that there was knowledge".

His party colleague, Paul Kehoe, used parliamentary privilege to describe Jonathan Dowdall as Mary Lou McDonald’s “good friend”.

He said: “Deputy McDonald's criminal councillor saw more of the Special Criminal Court than he did the Dublin City Council chamber.”

The former Sinn Féin local representative was jailed last year for facilitating the Regency gangland murder. Mr Kehoe added. “That was the second time Dowdall was convicted.

“He was sentenced for waterboarding in 2015 while serving as a Sinn Féin councillor. He was convicted twice in the Special Criminal Court; not many criminals have achieved that feat.”

Mr Kehoe said the Special Criminal Court had done a very good job of putting away serious criminals since it was established in 1972. “Four men have now been found guilty in the Special Criminal Court of facilitating the 2016 Regency gangland murder. This would not have occurred if Sinn Féin was in power, as it (that party) would not have supported the court.”

Earlier, Tánaiste Michael Martin, who was attending an event at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, was asked whether reports that Sinn Féin officials knew about a gun attack on Jonathan Dowdall's uncle's home undermine Mary Lou McDonald's claim to have had no knowledge of Dowdall's involvement in criminality.

He told reporters: “It is very difficult to comprehend the lack of knowledge of what Jonathan Dowdall was up to at the time when he was elected Sinn Fein councillor in Dublin. Sinn Fein need to clarify that point. I read that this morning, in terms of a key aide in the party being aware of this at a time in advance of the local elections.”

Meanwhile the Taoiseach told the Dáil that he did not believe Sinn Féin was “any way responsible for Dowdall's actions”.

He went on to praise the Special Criminal Court as essential for stronger and safer communities, while a review of its role is currently being carried out.

“The Regency murder trial is now over and we have two convictions of people who were involved in serious organised crime. We’ve had no murder related to a criminal gang feud in Ireland in five years now, and please God, that will continue.

“I really want to thank the Gardaí, the prosecutors and the courts,” the Taoiseach added. “The fact that there was one acquittal, even though it was not the outcome the State desired, confirms that Special Criminal Court is a place where people get a fair trial and where the principle of beyond-reasonable-doubt applies.”

But he added that the evidence “shows a clear and ongoing link or overlap between Republican paramilitaries and organised criminal gangs.”

Mr Varadkar said: “They are not worlds apart. In fact, they inhabit the same netherworld in my view. By the way, I do not think for a second that Sinn Féin is in any way responsible for Jonathan Dowdall's actions. I know it can be difficult to vet candidates, and I do not believe in guilt by association.

“However, I believe that we would not have had many (gangland) convictions were it not for the Special Criminal Court. I call on Sinn Féin, and on the leader of Sinn Féin in particular, to affirm that they will vote for the renewal of the Special Criminal Court in June.”

There should not be an abstention, or a policy of not turning up, he said.