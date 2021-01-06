Taoiseach admits providing childcare for essential workers is a ‘very challenging issue’

Micheál Martin has said the decision to allow Leaving Cert students return to school was made with their life chances and career pathways in mind. Photo: Julien Behal

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has this evening admitted the issue of providing childcare for the children of essential workers will be “very challenging one”.

Mr Martin told RTÉ Six One News that the government would do everything in their power to overcome the “many difficulties” in providing the childcare required for essential workers but said there was no “easy fix” to the dilemma.

In the first wave, it was the intention of government to liaise with the childcare sector to provide the required childcare facilities, but it did not occur as the sector deemed it to be unfeasible.

The Taoiseach says Minister Roderic O’Gorman will be engaging with stakeholders in the sector in the coming days in an effort to resolve “the many difficulties” in the way.

In a statement earlier today, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation urged the government not to repeat “mistakes of the past” and said “childcare alternatives must be in place for frontline healthcare workers during school closures.

Previous closures saw healthcare workers with children forced to take annual leave, pay for expensive individual care, or simply not attend work, the INMO said.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the “pandemic is back at full force and we need all hands on deck in our hospitals.

“Covid has already decimated our hospital rosters, with over 3,000 HSE staff out due to close contacts or the virus. Health service staffing cannot be further undermined by lack of childcare,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

The Taoiseach admitted the overall objective of today’s added restrictions was to reduce mobility of people to suppress the virus and “reduce the pressure on our frontline workers and hospitals”.

“The decision to close schools means we have one million people less on the move, so 61,000 out of that is a very small number indeed,” Mr Martin said in relation to the number of Leaving Cert students that will still attend schools three days a week in January.

“With regard to the predicted grades, no one wants to return to that scenario and the vaccines give us a window over the next few months; it is far too early to be making decisions of that kind.

“We have to see out beyond the year with some of the decisions we make with respect to the Leaving Cert and the life chances of those young people,” the Taoiseach added.

Mr Martin said it “made sense” at this stage of the year, “to watch for those whom the year is most important to and that is our Leaving Cert students”.

“We know the challenges they have faced already and we know what it would mean for them if they weren’t in a position to sit the Leaving Cert in the traditional format in terms of their own life chances and career pathways.

“I think this is a wiser and more prudent approach than taking an absolute position on cancelling it right now.”

Mr Martin urged everybody to stay at home “so we can get on top and hit this virus with a hammer” because it is spreading exponentially with very high community transmission levels.

