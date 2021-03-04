Taoiseach accuses UK of ‘undermining trust’ on the North’s special trade status

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused the UK government of “undermining trust” over Northern Ireland’s EU special trade status guaranteed under Brexit.

The European Commission has accused London of breaking international law for the second time, by reneging on EU-UK special agreements on the North’s status. This followed an announcement by the UK, without consulting Brussels, that it would unilaterally extend the grace period until next October for checks on supermarket food movements from England, Scotland and Wales to the North.

The Taoiseach expressed his dismay at the move. He said the ongoing problems should be worked on by the joint EU-UK joint committee set up to deal with them.

“We have worked continuously in support of efforts to find sensible means of implementing the Protocol that respond to challenges identified,” the Taoiseach said.

“We will continue to do so, but unilateral action undermines the trust necessary to reach agreement. I call on the British government to engage urgently with the European Commission, and to work towards agreed outcomes,” Mr Martin added.

The UK secretary of state for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis had earlier said that EU certification requirements will be introduced in phases alongside the roll-out of a digital assistance scheme.

"As part of the pragmatic and proportionate implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government is taking several temporary operational steps to avoid disruptive cliff-edges as engagement with the EU continues through the joint committee,” Mr Lewis said.

The UK minister said business must be given time to implement new procedures, and the extension until October would help with this. He said supermarket supplies in the North and such issues as mail order deliveries from Britain must be dealt with.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was concerned at this unilateral move done without consultation. He relayed Irish concerns directly to Mr Lewis and the new UK Brexit minister, David Frost.

Mr Frost, who took over from Michael Gove on Monday, also led the main Brexit negotiations which concluded an EU-UK deal last Christmas Eve. He is reputedly more trusted as a “tough negotiator.”

DUP leader at Westminster Jeffrey Donaldson said the extension highlighted problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol. He also stressed that political and legal battles to permanently scrap the arrangement would continue.

Speaking ahead of an online meeting with Mr Frost, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he would raise "strong concerns" about the UK's actions.

The Slovakian Commissioner said the measure breached the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU-UK protocol, and also amounted to a break in good faith.

In Brussels the European Commission issued a hard-hitting statement suggesting future legal action.

"This is the second time that the UK government is set to breach international law.

"This also constitutes a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed up until now, thereby undermining both the work of the joint committee and the mutual trust necessary for solution-oriented co-operation," the European Commission added.

This is the second EU-UK clash over the North. Last September the EU threatened legal action on the issue.

