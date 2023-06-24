Tanya Sweeney on the saga of buying a house: ‘Our new home is forever... and it felt like that’s how long it took to find it’
After four years of bidding wars, eviction notices, financial setbacks and heartbreak, Tanya Sweeney and her family are settling into their new house with a feeling more of relief than the expected exhilaration
Here’s what I expected might happen when I finally bought my forever home: it would feel as thrilling and invigorating as getting to the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Parched, emotionally wrung-out and exhausted, I’d be handed a set of keys and possibly a magnum of champagne by the estate agent, and I’d weep fat, grateful tears. Maybe there would be a smattering of applause.