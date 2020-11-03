Tánaiste Varadkar addresses 'errors of judgement' over leak of IMO contract

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has apologised in the Dáil for 'errors of judgement' over the leak of the IMO contract he gave to then NAGP President Maitiu Ó Tuathail.

The Tánaiste is currently addressing over the his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to their rival union, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

“I welcome this opportunity to set the record straight, refute some of the allegations against me and also to apologise for my errors of judgement.

“Rivalry [between the IMO and the NAGP] was often bitter and it made it hard to reach agreements. The NAGP wanted to be at the table but the government decided to negotiate with the IMO alone. The opposition was very critical of this at the time.

“It’s important to understand that GPs are not employees but contractors and have an individual entitlement to accept or reject any contract, regardless of a ballot.

“When I became Taoiseach I said I had unfinished business in the area of health, and I meant it and still mean it. I wanted to use the influence of the Taoiseach’s office to secure a new contract with GPs to reverse the FEMPI cuts for in return a commitment to provide better services in the community for more patients, free at the point of use,” The Tánaiste said.

“It would also make General Practice financially viable again.

“I took an active and personal interest in the talks, was frustrated at times when they were not progressing quickly enough and I kept in personal contact with a number of GPs who I felt were opinion leaders through all of this. I was determined to get the deal done and ensure it secured universal acceptance across the GP community.

“I wanted what was best for general practice, for patients and the public. The suggestion that from any of my actions that I stood to gain personally in any way is false, without foundation and deeply offensive.

“Following lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached [with the IMO] on April 3. ‘The fine details’ were published by the IMO on April 5. The details of it were published extensively in a press release on that day.

"There was also an additional five-page document released by the IMO with all the financial details."

"The IMO believed they struck a very good deal for their members and publicised the fact.

"On Tuesday April 9, the Minister for Health brought a memo to cabinet informing us 'engagement had concluded with the IMO'.

The Tánaiste says there were minor changes made to the deal after this but it was not brought to the attention of the cabinet as they were not considered major.

"The fact is, all the relevant information was in the public domain and being discussed at GPs in meetings."

"At this time, Dr Maitiu Ó Tuathail was the President of the NAGP and I posted a copy of the agreement to him between April 11 and April 16. I did so on a confidential basis believing that publication was imminent anyway. I wanted his opinion on it. Hoping having seen how favourable it was, it would remove any opposition from the NAGP.

"Providing them with the information did not confer to them any advantage on the IMO or anyone else."

"In providing a copy of the agreement, I was honouring a political commitment to keep all parties informed. The agreement being made, the question was how to get GPs to sign up to it.

"It has been alleged that the was something improper or even criminal in my connection with Maitiu Ó Tuathail. This is not the case."

The Tánaiste says the GP has been called a Varadkar cheerleader. "Yes, there are many instances of his support for me, but there are also plenty of the opposite."

He pointed out instances where Dr Ó Tuathail was critically of Mr Varadkar's government on record.

