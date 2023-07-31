Tánaiste Micheál Martin warns those attacking refugee centres will face the ‘full rigours of law’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemned an arson attack on a former Cork gaelscoil last week. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has vowed that the full rigours of the law will be applied to those attacking refugee centres as he paid tribute to the careful “intelligence-led approach” being adopted by gardaí to the sinister work of the far right in Ireland.

Mr Martin strongly condemned an arson attack on a former Cork Gaelscoil last week which had been earmarked for use as a refugee centre.

A number of people wearing balaclavas were seen using petrol bombs to set fire to the Ballincollig property which was being refurbished to house up to 150 refugees.

It followed angry protests led by the far right in other communities to oppose refugee housing.

Gardaí attended protests in Ballybrack in Dublin last week after a building linked to refugee accommodation was attacked.

Mr Martin praised the garda handling of the incidents and said many of those involved “want notoriety”.

“Operational matters in terms of policing are for the gardaí. I am always loath to wade in and tell the gardaí how to do their job,” he said.

“But actually I understand where the gardaí are coming from here. Very often, the people involved here want notoriety. They want profile.”

Government officials said the concern was that any tough crackdown by gardaí on such groups could prove counterproductive – with many of those involved in the far-right protests working hard to provoke confrontation and arrests.

“I think very often policing is about an intelligent approach, a subtle approach and an intelligence-led approach, and I have confidence in the gardaí and in their capacity to deal with these issues,” Mr Martin said.

The Tánaiste said it was clear that such far-right protests had the support of only a tiny minority of Irish people, many of whom were misled by lies and propaganda.

He vowed that the full rigours of the law would be applied to those responsible for such property attacks.

But he said vastly greater numbers of Irish people were involved in helping and supporting refugees who were fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Martin strongly condemned an arson attack on a former Cork gaelscoil last week which had been earmarked for use as a refugee centre.

A number of people wearing balaclavas were seen using petrol bombs to set fire to the Ballincollig property which was being refurbished to house up to 150 refugees.

It followed angry protests led by the far-right in other communities to oppose refugee housing.

Gardaí attended protests in Ballybrack in Dublin last week after a building linked to refugee accommodation was attacked.

Mr Martin praised the garda handling of the incidents and said many of those involved “want notoriety”.

“Operational matters in terms of policing are for the gardai. I am always loath to wade in and tell the gardaí how to do their job,” he said.

“But actually I understand where the gardaí are coming from here. Very often, the people involved here want notoriety. They want profile.”

Government officials said the concern was that any tough crackdown by gardaí on such groups could prove counterproductive – with many of those involved in the far-right protests working hard to provoke confrontation and arrests.

“I think very often policing is about an intelligent approach, a subtle approach and an intelligence-led approach, and I have confidence in the gardaí and in their capacity to deal with these issues,” Mr Martin said.

The Tánaiste said it was clear that such far-right protests had the support of only a tiny minority of Irish people, many of whom were misled by lies and propaganda.

He vowed that the full rigours of the law would be applied to those responsible for such property attacks.

But he said vastly greater numbers of Irish people were involved in helping and supporting refugees who were fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There is an element on the far-right who are stoking up unacceptable, racist rhetoric and making very, very false accusations against people, not just in terms of the context of Ukrainians, but also in the context of those seeking asylum in this country – young males in particular.

“Accusations get disseminated on social media which are vile, which are untrue, which have no substance.”

Mr Martin said it was “very challenging”.

“So I think we should always play to our better spirits in Ireland and be true to our values in our country. There is pressure on accommodation – that is all over the world.

“If you look at what is happening in Africa in particular – lots more conflict, the Wagner group [Russian mercenaries] moving into Mali and other places – all of that combined with climate change is driving human migration.

“Ultimately, Europe and the European Union and others have to try and stabilise the neighbourhood.

“They have to stabilise conflict situations in Africa and work to provide resources and support that would prevent a necessity for such significant migration trails to happen.”

Meanwhile, Cork City Library had to temporarily close on Saturday as protests were again mounted by groups including the far-right over the availability of LGBTQ+ material.

Cork City Council took the decision to temporarily close the library from 12.30pm on Saturday because demonstrations were being planned outside the premises.

In a statement, City Hall said it took the decision “in the interests of the safety and well-being of the public and library staff”.

During a long-running campaign, protesters have targeted library staff with verbal abuse and intimidation and have ripped up books inside the library and filmed staff without their permission.

“There is an element on the far-right who are stoking up unacceptable, racist rhetoric and making very, very false accusations against people, not just in terms of the context of Ukrainians, but also in the context of those seeking asylum in this country – young males in particular.

“Accusations get disseminated on social media which are vile, which are untrue, which have no substance.”

Mr Martin said it was “very challenging”.

“So I think we should always play to our better spirits in Ireland and be true to our values in our country. There is pressure on accommodation – that is all over the world.

“If you look at what is happening in Africa in particular – lots more conflict, the Wagner group [Russian mercenaries] moving into Mali and other places – all of that combined with climate change is driving human migration.

“Ultimately, Europe and the European Union and others have to try and stabilise the neighbourhood.

“They have to stabilise conflict situations in Africa and work to provide resources and support that would prevent a necessity for such significant migration trails to happen.”