Tánaiste Micheál Martin strongly rebuffs comments by President Michael D Higgins on military neutrality and foreign policy ‘drift’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has strongly rebuffed comments by President Michael D Higgins who has warned of Ireland abandoning of military neutrality and a foreign policy “drift.”

The row comes ahead of a new public forum on Irish foreign, defence and security policy which opens next Thursday.

The forum has been convened by Mr Martin who is also Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister.

The event will continue for four days, chaired by former head of Oxford University, Dr Louise Richardson, who will recommend future policy moves.

In an interview with the Business Post, Mr Higgins questioned the personnel assembled for the four-day forum. “The crawl away from the self-esteem of our foreign policy bothers me,” the President said.

President Higgins said Ireland’s foreign policy was one of “positive neutrality.”

He said it can be defined very simply as Ireland’s right to belong to any group that it chooses in relation to non-militaristic international policy.

“If you interfere with that, there’s no difference between you and Lithuania and Latvia,” Mr Higgins in reference to both these countries which are members of the NATO western defence alliance.

“That’s the fire that people are playing with,” President Higgins told the newspaper.

The President also questioned how independent the invited guests at the four days of hearing will be, while he also noted that Dr Richardson was an establishment figure, as a Dame of the British Empire.

But in a highly unusual move the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, hit back strongly via a statement which did not specifically cite President Higgins or his comments.

Mr Martin said following the Ukrainian invasion every country in Europe had to review security, defence and foreign policy – and Ireland was no exception.

“Political leadership means taking on the responsibility of putting in place policies to keep this country and its people safe and secure,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin insisted that the upcoming Consultative Forum on International Security Policy was a first such move by any Irish Government.

He said it would be open and fair with 900 people already signed up to attend, 80 participants, and total openness including livestreaming online.

“The Government have made it clear that we do not intend to change Ireland’s policy of military neutrality,” the Tánaiste insisted. But he added that Ireland cannot isolate itself and must face the challenges of the war in Ukraine.

The President was also strongly challenged by former Fine Gael foreign affairs minister, Charlie Flanagan. He said the President was challenging government policy and risking undermining European solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr Flanagan said he respected the office of President and had regard for President Higgins for whom he had canvassed in the 2018 presidential election.

“Firstly, this appears to be an attempt by the President to clearly shape government policy. Secondly, there is a long-standing practice that the President does not challenge government policy,” Mr Flanagan said.

The Laois-Offaly TD said no Irish political party wanted Ireland to join NATO. He said the President’s comments risked undermining necessary European solidarity with Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, was Europe’s 9/11. War crimes are daily committed in Ukraine and we cannot be silent because defence issues are very important,” Mr Flanagan said.

President Michael D Higgins has veered “close to the line” with his comments on neutrality according to junior minister Neale Richmond.

In an interview today, President Higgins said "the crawl away from the self-esteem” of Irish foreign policy “bothers” him and he considers the country to be “playing with fire.”

The extensive interview about foreign policy has also been criticised by Minister of State Neale Richmond.

The junior minister told This Week in Politics on RTÉ One that he was “a little bit disappointed” when he first read it.

The Fine Gael TD said the comments came “close to the line” of what is constitutionally acceptable for the President but they did not cross it.

“I recognise President Higgins’ comments, they are well-held – decades held – opinions,” he said.

"He certainly goes close to the line, to be honest.”

When asked whether the President crossed the line, Mr Richmond said: “I don’t think so, to be honest, but he went right up there.”

He added: “When I first read the reports this morning, I was a little bit disappointed but I have now come full circle.

"We want people to engage in this consultative forum starting this week, we’ve already seen 900 register. We’ve already seen 300 submissions. So, let’s have that debate.”

Minister Richmond said people should “feel heard” in the discussion.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he “absolutely” agrees with Presidents Higgins’ comments.

“There’s a genuine fear that we are drifting towards NATO,” he said. “I think the make-up of some of these speakers that are taking part in this forum have a very pro-NATO bias.”

He said Ireland “cannot step away” from Ireland’s tradition of positive neutrality and peacekeeping.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen, the deputy chair of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence committee, said the President’s comments did not “necessarily” cross a line.

"President Higgins is a very popular President and he has shown many times to be in tune with the pulse of the nation,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

Mr Cowen added that “on matters of neutrality,” the Government “cannot be allowed to get ahead of the public.”

He said the country is “at a crossroads in relation to security” and that Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s statement on the consultative forums was “clear.”

"We can’t get ahead of the people on this issue, ultimately the people would have to be consulted if any change was to take place and I think the President is merely reminding people of that fact.

"Not that any of us need to be reminded – but some do – and I appreciate and accept that.

He added: “He has recognised the issue as something he felt he needed to elaborate on. He has done that, the Tánaiste has responded on behalf of Government and I think the air is clear and we should move on.”