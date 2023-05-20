Tánaiste Micheál Martin says social media companies should have moved faster to take down Navan attack video

Incoming online safety commissioner Niamh Hodnett must act to ensure that offensive content is taken down immediately, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Speaking about the attack on a 14-year-old schoolboy in Navan, Co Meath, on Monday by a group of teenagers that was filmed and shared on social media, Mr Martin said “it was unethical to leave that up” for so long.

The video that showed the boy being assaulted by teenage boys – leaving him with serious facial injuries – generated around six million views.

Appearing on RTÉ’s The Late Late Showon Friday night, Mr Martin said that while the sheer violence of the attack was “very, very worrying”, the fact that it was filmed and shared on social media and not taken down for some time was disturbing.

“I’ve been very taken aback by how long it was left up,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

“It’s wrong, the length of time before it was taken down,” he said.

He said the new online safety commissioner, solicitor Niamh Hodnett who will take up her inaugural role next February, “must act to make it a prerequisite to take down (offensive content) immediately”.

He also spoke out about the attack on a makeshift camp for migrants seeking international protection last week in Dublin in which their tents were burnt down.

He said right-wing elements are taking advantage of the global migrant crisis in which 35 million refugees have been displaced by war and other catastrophes and are using it to instil “fear and insecurity”.

“I think that’s what you saw in Dublin,” he said.

He was also asked about the blockade of a hotel in Inch, Co Clare, this week by locals opposed to a former hotel being used to house asylum seekers and said the same tactics of fear and insecurity are being used.

But he conceded that the Government “can do better on the communication side” with local residents.