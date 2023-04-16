Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he supports public naming of people who don’t pay their tax

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he supports the public naming of people who do not pay their tax.

Revenue is currently reviewing a major decision from the EU, which ruled last month Hungarian tax authorities breached the privacy of a businessman whose name and home address were listed on a tax defaulters list.

The Sunday Business Post reported today that Finance Minister Michael McGrath told Sinn Féin that Revenue is considering the impact of the case.

It is expected the Government will review the EU decision on the case, and whether or not it will mean a change will be needed to Irish laws.

“There are many penalties for non-compliance, and one of those is the public naming of people who do not pay their tax and I support that,” Mr Martin said today.

“But also, of course, the biggest penalty is the interest and financial penalties that go with breaching of tax regulations, that’s fundamentally where it gets the hardest.”

The Revenue Commissioners publishes a list of defaulters every three months as part of deterring people from not fully paying their taxes.

The Tánaiste said the EU judgement will be analysed and the Irish Government will get a “full read out on that and its implications.”

“I wouldn’t draw immediate conclusions in terms of the impact of that judgement on Irish legislation, so we do need to study that in detail.”

The defaulters list is one of Revenue’s most powerful tools in persuading people to fully pay taxes.