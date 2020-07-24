Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says there may be a third and a fourth wave of coronavirus

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that there may be a third or fourth wave of coronavirus.

Speaking on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk this evening, the Fine Gael leader said that a second wave is a “real possibility” and so are third and fourth waves.

“People often talk about the possibility of a second wave of the virus and that is a real possibility,” he said.

“Not just surges or spikes, but a second wave, but there is also a possibility of what they call a third wave, that is people dying as a consequence of other health conditions that don't get treated.”

Read More

He said that a fourth wave would be caused by people dying due to economic consequences caused by the pandemic.

“And then there is a possibility of what they call a fourth wave, people becoming sick or dying because of the economic consequences we know that rise in unemployment, fallen incomes, an increase in poverty, causes earlier mortality, causes higher suicides for example, so we have to bear all those things in mind when making decisions,” he explained.

“I think sometimes people who come from a very narrow expert perspective only look at one aspect of it.”

Mr Varadkar said that the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have been “very unfair”.

“The impact of the pandemic has been very unfair in terms of how the pandemic impacted most severely on older people and around the world particularly on men, but in Ireland certainly on older people and they’re the ones that have died in the largest numbers, they're the ones who got sick most frequently,” he said.

“In contrast, the economic effects have had a much more severe effect on younger people and people who work in the private sector and the low paid sector and that has to be borne in mind.”

Read More

Online Editors