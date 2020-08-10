Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says 'outbreak team' working with meat factory and speaks of regret over 'issue of blaming people'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the Government’s decision not to immediately close down all the meat-packing factories in the Midlands once clusters of the virus had occurred.

Three out of four plants affected have now closed their doors to allow for testing but one factory in Tullamore – Carroll Cuisine - has taken the decision to open today but is working closely with the HSE's outbreak team.

“There is an outbreak team involved with that plant. The power does exist under public health legislation for the HSE to order a business to close,” he said.

“I trust that the public health officials who are involved in this are engaging with the plant and they will make the right decision and if it is necessary to impose a closure order, they can do that. But it is the public health team on the ground that have to be allowed make that decision with the company and I think we have to trust them.

“But I do understand the frustration that people in those three counties must be feeling particularly people who have seen their businesses closed to see another businesses open.”

He also spoke on RTE’s Morning Ireland of his regret that the “issue of blaming people” has crept into cases of Covid which is something we hadn’t seen before.

“Whether it’s American tourists or young people or migrants or particular tourists...you can do everything right as an individual and still get this virus and do everything right as an employer and still have a cluster in your business,” he said.

He said the best thing we can do is minimise the amount of Covid that is in the community and we had managed as a country to bring the rate down to single digits of new cases so we “need to get back to basics again.”

Asked about why the Government didn’t consider shutting down these factories as soon as they started recording clusters of the virus, he replied: “The advice from NPHET was that what we needed to do was to have a local lockdown in those three counties because the concern was that it may have spread to the community and we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen or if it did, that it was contained,” he said.

“We do know that meat factories are risky environments. I read that 250,000 people working in meat plants around the world have been affected, over 100 have died in America, thankfully that hasn’t happened here.

“But despite all the various different theories, we don’t know exactly why it’s the case or how exactly to prevent it. There is research from Germany that indicates it’s more to do with the workplace than home or transport. Even when you put in a lot of these different measures like the shields and the screens and the visors, they’ve still had outbreaks; so this is a real problem and it’s going to be a continuing problem.”

Online Editors