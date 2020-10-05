TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said the Government decided to go against public health advice to put the country in Level 5 lock-down because it wasn't "thought through properly".

The Coalition this evening said the whole country will be going into Level 3, despite a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that it should enter the highest level of restrictions.

He said representatives of Nphet were unable to provide answers to a string of questions posed by ministers.

Mr Varadkar said they had been proposing a so-called "circuit break" which is something being discussed in the UK but has "never been tried anywhere in Europe including in countries that have a much higher instance of the virus than us."

He told RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live that this would have involved a "short sharp strict lockdown for three or four weeks in the hope that it will reduce the transmission of the virus suddenly to allow us to reopen again. "

He said: "The problem that we had with the proposal that was put to us today was that we didn't feel it had been thought through properly.

Mr Varadkar added: "For example we asked for some comfort that that four weeks might be enough given that it hasn't been enough in Melbourne [and doesn't appear to have been enough in Israel.

"They weren't able to give us that comfort."

He said representatives of Nphet were also asked what would happen after the four weeks if it didn't work and if the strategy would be abandoned or continue regardless but "they said they hadn't contemplated that.

"We asked is it credible to keep the schools open during that four weeks during a strict lockdown.

"They thought it was, we weren't so sure."

He said: "We asked what them what do we say to the 400,000 people who lose their jobs tomorrow and all those businesses."

He said Government would have had to play for what to do with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

"They thought that was a political matter for us."

