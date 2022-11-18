Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that about 140 jobs are to go at Twitter after his department was notified of the cuts by the social media company today.

Mr Varadkar, who is the Enterprise Minister, confirmed the job losses on Friday evening, saying his Department had “at long last” received a redundancy notice from Twitter, which employs 500 people in Ireland, earlier in the day.

“It’s about 140 redundancies, obviously my thoughts are with the staff who are affected, it’s roughly a third of the staffing in Dublin will be made redundant and they can be assured that they will receive a lot of government help,” he said.

On the broader crisis at the company, he said that speculating about the demise of Twitter was “a bit premature at this stage”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would use whatever available social media platforms there are to disseminate its message

“We are not dependent on it by any means,” he said.

He said there have been no suggestions at this stage that there will be any more job losses at Twitter.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Athlone where the Fine Gael ard fheis gets underway on Saturday where he also said the Government would look to set up a special Oireachtas Committee to deal with proposed assisted dying legislation championed by the late Vicky Phelan early in the new year if not before Christmas.

Meanwhile, in relation to his party’s fortunes more generally, he said that the “enormous progress” that’s been made in the last 10 years should be acknowledged.

He said that if the Fine Gael had learned anything from 12 years in government it was that “what you want to have in any country is a tried and tested party in government that's able to deal with crises”.

On the housing crisis, Mr Varadkar said that there are planning applications granted for 70,000 new homes and apartments that he wanted to see built in the next two years.

“There is a viability issue and we acknowledge that, and particularly when it comes to apartments, but sometimes for housing developments, just the current circumstances with the cost of materials and the unpredictability around interest rates and so on.

“Some builders are finding it not viable to build and we need to assess that and work out how government interventions might make the viability equation change and tip the balance back in favour of construction.”



