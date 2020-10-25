Tánaiste 'increasingly optimistic' Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in ‘next couple of months’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is “increasingly optimistic” that a Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in the “next couple of months”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, he said that a vaccine could be available as soon as during the first three months of 2021.

“In terms of the vaccine, I am increasingly optimistic as is government that we will see a vaccine approved in the next couple of months and that in the first half if not the first quarter of next year, that it will be possible to start vaccinating those most at risk, healthcare workers and people with chronic illnesses.”

He said that his hopes are based on information which is being supplied to the government from different companies and based on advice from the WHO.

“It’s based on information coming to us both from the companies that are developing it and then from statement from the WHO, for example."

However, he said that it is “possible” that the country may move back into a national lockdown after Christmas but it is not “inevitable".

Mr Varadkar said that the government’s strategy for dealing with the pandemic is to delay the virus and slow it down until there is a vaccine available.

“It’s possible but it’s by no means inevitable.

“We’re learning more and more about this virus all the time, what we would seek to achieve now is to bring the R number well below one, to ensure that cases are falling significantly, and we start to reopen the country again, reopen it in a safe way,” he said.

“What we would seek to achieve is that with an efficient testing, tracing and isolating system that we can keep the R number below one.

“But obviously if it starts going up above one, then maybe we will need to act."

