Tánaiste defends eviction ban abolition despite homelessness figures hitting new record of 12,600

The number of people in emergency accommodation in June was 12,600 (PA)

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin strongly defended the Government decision to abolish the eviction ban and insisted that, despite the homelessness figures having again spiked, the situation would be far worse if the ban had been retained.

Mr Martin's comments came as the latest Department of Housing figures revealed another worrying increase in those reliant on emergency accommodation.

A total of 12,600 people were in emergency accommodation in June - an increase of 159 over May.

There was a new record number of families in emergency accommodation at 1,804.

Its previous peak was in July 2018 when 1,778 families were in emergency accommodation.

Charities including Depaul said the latest figures indicated that Ireland now required an emergency housing budget.

The Simon Community warned that the latest figures were "shocking" - particularly given the enormous budget surpluses wielded by the Government.

Opposition groups warned the stark latest figures were proof that the Government's housing strategy had failed.

The Tánaiste said Ireland was on target to exceed its 30,000 housing unit construction target this year - and he said that Ireland required a varied and innovative approach to tackling the housing challenge from building more social houses and affordable homes, refurbishing more older housing stock for the market and encouraging property owners to re-enter the private rental market.

"It is going up and that is not satisfactory - it is something we are very concerned about. The answer is supply," he said.

Mr Martin said the Government was pursuing every avenue possible to boost housing construction and remove obstacles to the delivery of housing.

"In terms of the eviction ban, it would have made matters worse," he insisted.

"It would have made it worse in terms of the supply of properties for rent - in fact, as I said in my speech earlier we are going to have to look at how we can improve the overall environment to get more people to rent out their homes, to come into the rental market.

"To create a more incentivised market in that way because people are going AirBnB, they are doing different things with their homes, they are selling their homes, they are taking them out of the rental market.

"There is no doubt that a combination of factors have given rise to that - if we were to have an indefinite eviction ban then more people would have left the market and more people would leave the market.

"What the rental market needs now is a degree of certainty and clarity into the future and in the forthcoming budget we hope to provide that.

"But also supply - supply is the key."

The Tánaiste insisted that major developments are in the pipeline which should help ease the situation.

"There have been some very big projects announced. Recently the Government announced a huge project in Dublin with 850 homes, likewise in respect of this (Cork) project (with 750 homes),” he said.

"If you look at the figures from the beginning of the year - for quarter one and quarter two - there are a very accelerated number of commencements on the private side.

"And the social housing is going very strongly, and that takes pressure off the private side as well.

"As I say, we will look at what we can do on top of that."

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said that tackling the homelessness issue and reducing the numbers reliant on emergency accommodation were the priority issues facing the Government.