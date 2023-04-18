Tánaiste backs top adviser in row over Holohan’s Trinity move as Taoiseach and ministers express confidence in Robert Watt

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has backed his top adviser, who called claims by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt over the botched Dr Tony Holohan appointment “inaccurate” and “unwarranted”.

A bitter top-level row over who knew what about former chief medical officer Dr Holohan’s €2m-a-year post at Trinity College Dublin led to government adviser Deirdre Gillane condemning claims by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt as “inaccurate” and “unwarranted”.

The broadside came from Ms Gillane, Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s long-time adviser and former Department of the Taoiseach chief of staff, in response to a draft report carried out into last year’s controversy.

It comes as government ministers expressed confidence in Robert Watt over the controversy to allegedly ringfence €2m in public funds to support the academic role for Dr Holohan.

Spokespersons for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan also expressed confidence in the top civil servant at the Department of Health.

The Taoiseach's spokesperson said he is “not aware” of Mr Varadkar having concerns about such a public spat between two of the country’s most senior officials, Robert Watt and Deirdre Gillane.

“They’re both very professional individuals who work together on a wide range of issues on a regular basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “I have confidence in Robert as Secretary General at the Department of Health.”

However, he added: “I haven't had an opportunity to fully read the report yet. I've read the highlights and I think it's important that lessons are learned, that where policies and procedures are in place, that they are fully applied across Government. I think that point is now understood.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe added: “I also want to affirm the confidence that I have in the Secretary General at the Department of Health.

“I do so for two reasons. The first one is that the report makes clear that all who were involved in this process were acting in good faith, and secondly, there is also very significant and very important work taking place in the Department of Health at the moment, and I believe the Secretary General has played a very important role in making it happen.

“That said, there are clear lessons in the report. And there's a number of recommendations with regard to secondment policies, and how the decisions in that area are made.

“I'll be working closely with the Minister for Health and the Department of Health on that matter.”

The draft report carried out into the controversy, was finalised on June 14 last year.

However Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asked its author, former Unicef chief Maura Quinn, to consider responses to the draft report from Mr Watt, Ms Gillane and former secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser.

Ms Quinn duly did so and her final report, produced at the end of July, was finally published yesterday.

In her response to the draft report, Ms Gillane said Mr Watt’s claims were “inaccurate”.

He had insisted that Mr Fraser told Ms Gillane the facts around Dr Holohan’s proposed secondment and the proposal for €1m in research funding.

“It is not accurate to say the Government and key players were not told,” he said.

However, Ms Gillane told Ms Quinn in July: “I want to make it absolutely clear. The assertions made by the secretary general of the Department of Health… are grossly inaccurate and unwarranted.”

She said the first she heard about the Dr Holohan move was when she received a media query at the end of March. She mentioned it to Mr Fraser and he confirmed Dr Holohan was stepping down as CMO and looking for a university position. She said she was not told it would be a secondment until April 7.

Mr Fraser, who is now Ireland’s ambassador to the UK, told the inquiry he was not aware of the processes for the allocation of research funding or of its potential source.

Mr Watt insisted to Ms Quinn: “All the findings and conclusions regarding people/Government not being informed should be removed from your report.”

The disagreement has added more confusion to the saga despite the report having been sent to the Attorney General.

The commitment to give Trinity €2m a year in “ringfenced” funding as part of a research package linked to a university post for Dr Holohan was made without Government approval or the knowledge of the Health Minister, the report said.

It bypassed all established “protocols”.

The report by Ms Quinn followed furore last year around the botched plan to appoint Dr Holohan to a role of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College while he was still on his €187,000 salary from the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan should not have been exclusively personally involved in the negotiation of research funding linked to his possible secondment, Ms Quinn concluded.

The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2m a year until the retirement of Dr Holohan “bypassed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”.

The Department of Health press office had announced on March 25 last year that Dr Holohan would be taking up a post at Trinity but it did not say it was a “secondment” and he would remain an employee of the Department of Health or that €2m a year in funding would be directed to Trinity.

Following the controversy Dr Holohan decided not to take the post and stepped down from his role in July.

“It appears that the Minister for Health knew of the proposed move to Trinity College by the chief medical officer but not of the secondment details nor the research funding element,” the report said.

“It appears that An Taoiseach had no knowledge of the proposed secondment and associated funding elements, nor did other members of Government. It also appears that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had no knowledge of the matter.”

A “letter of intent”, pledging the funds, was sent to Trinity on March 16, 2022, was signed by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt.

According to the report, the only other two people with knowledge of its contents were Dr Holohan and the Department of Health’s head of strategic HR.

The report referred to media coverage on April 5 – the date the Irish Independent carried a story saying Dr Holohan would be on secondment and would remain on his Department of Health salary.

This led to Mr Watt preparing a briefing note for the Taoiseach confirming the secondment.

On the same day a briefing note was made for the Health Minister before a Morning Ireland interview on April 6 but it only focussed on the secondment and not the funding.

Speaking in Belfast today, Tánaiste Mr Martin backed Ms Gillane.

"I think first of all the report is very clear," Mr Martin said. “The conclusions it arrives at are very clear and in respect of Ms Gillane obviously I think her presentation cannot be questioned, it’s conclusive and of course I believe what she has said.”

In response to the report yesterday, Dr Holohan said formal engagement only happened after receiving the support and approval from the secretary general of the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan welcomed the publication of the report “albeit delayed”. He wrote to the Health Minister some time ago urging its conclusion and publication. He said he regrets a valuable opportunity to benefit the future of Ireland’s public health has been lost. He is gratified the report confirms the engagement of Trinity and UCD was beyond reproach.