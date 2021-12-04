Gardaí are appealing again for information about a shooting in Dublin which left a man seriously injured.

The man, aged in his fifties, suffered serious injuries when he was shot at 12.10pm on Friday afternoon, at a domestic residence on Cookstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The attack is being treated as an attempted murder.

The injured man remains in hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station which is being overseen by a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was on Cookstown Road, Tallaght yesterday morning between 11.45am and 12.15pm to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the following vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the incident:

A small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght yesterday afternoon at approximately 12.15pm.

A small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later.

And a small, silver hatchback car may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole for up to 24 hours prior to the shooting incident.

Gardaí are asking anyone who has information on the vehicles to contact them. They are also asking anyone who may have camera footage of these areas between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) to make it available to investigators.

Following footage which showed a man engulfed in a fireball at the getaway car, gardaí are also appealing to anyone who knows of any person who sustained unexplained burn injuries in the past 24 hours to inform investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.