Tallaght Rugby Club pitch destroyed by joyriders who crashed car into goal post and set it on fire

A Dublin rugby club has been left devastated after its pitch was destroyed by joyriders who crashed into a goal post and then set the car alight.

Following the vandalism on its Tymon park pitch, which is not a first for the club, Tallaght Rugby Football Club has launched its ‘Forever Home’ campaign.

The club leases pitches owned by South Dublin County Council, so repairs are out of its hands.

The club was set up in 2002 as part of an IRFU initiative designed to introduce rugby in non-traditional areas.

After 19 years and repeated vandalism of the pitches, the club is desperate to build its own grounds and thus has set up an online fundraiser.

Emma Louise Doyle, who is the public relations officer for the club, said the vandalism has shown just how needed its own grounds are, as it’s unknown when the Tymon Park pitch can be used again.

“So, we believe in the early hours of Sunday morning, a couple of people were on a joy-ride and unfortunately used our pitch to finish off their evening festivities,” Ms Doyle told Independent.ie.

“It looks like they tore up the pitch by doing donuts across it and then finished their fun by crashing into the post and setting the car alight.

"So the post has to be replaced and the pitches are unplayable, the earth is scorched, and we don't know when it's going to be repaired or when it would be in use.

"South Dublin County Council owns the pitch, any pitch we use is loaned to us by the council so ultimately we are down facilities to host any matches or training for our senior teams.

“The pitch is unusable and we don’t know if or when it’s going to be repaired.”

South Dublin County Council said it is liaising with an Garda Síochána to ascertain whether they have any information on the vehicle or the culprits.

"It is possible that the car entered the Tymon car park before gate closing time, waited for the park and car park to empty and then proceeded to illegally drive on the pitch and cause damage,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“The car has been removed, new goal posts have been ordered and ground repairs

will be carried out as soon as possible.”

The club’s pitch was also subject to anti-social behaviour in February when scramblers entered it and tore up its playing surface.

Another pitch that Tallaght RFC leases in Firhouse was also vandalised just two weeks ago as the club got ready to welcome back adult training on May 10.

After a group of volunteers did a clean-up at the pitch and left rubbish bags for council collection, these were later set on fire by vandals.

When asked if vandalism has been an issue for other clubs in the area, Ms Doyle said: “From what I hear there is other incidences.

"But, from what happened last Sunday this has been the biggest incident that we've had and the most damaging, like if we're allowed to go back to matches next week we can't host any clubs.”

The club hopes to raise €30,000 for its ‘Forever Home’ campaign with donations being accepted through its GoFundMe page.