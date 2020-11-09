Talks underway about opening college campuses to more students

High level talks are getting underway to explore how third-level colleges can open up their campuses to more students in the new year.

There are particular concerns about the need to provide more face-to-face teaching to first year and final year students in the second semester.

There are also worries about how the lack of personal engagement is impacting on vulnerable and marginalised students and on student mental health generally.

The discussions will pay attention to the needs of students who face difficulties in undertaking independent study, those who find it difficult to engage in exclusively online and those living away from home for the first time.

Students who may be at high risk of drop out due to insufficient in-person teaching and learning will also be a focus.

But while some groups may be facing greater challenges, there is a recognition that the the upending of traditional college life is having an impact on all students and there is a desire to give them a better experience.

The discussions aim to provide colleges with greater flexibility to meet the various needs of students, while taking account of the prevailing public health advice.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris intervened after a number of universities advised that the current, overwhelmingly online, teaching and learning arrangements would continue into 2021.

Discussions are kicking off (TUESDAY) between senior officials from his department and representatives of universities and institute of technology sectors.

The process will also involve meetings with other groups such as the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and unions representing staff in higher education institutions.

Face-to-face teaching and other campus activity has been slashed to a minimum for this semester because of Covid-19

The public health restrictions forced by the pandemic are affecting all students, but while some may spend limited time on campus, for others all their engagement is remote.

Online lectures are the norm, with teaching on campus generally reduced to classes that involve laboratory, practical and skills-based learning.

The important social side of college life is also suffering as a result of students not meeting up on campus.

The re-opening of primary and post-primary schools since September, while not without challenge, has been a success.

At the end of September, as colleges were about to return, Mr Harris intervened to ensure that campus activity was reduced to even lower levels than was being planned.

That was at a time when Covid infection was on the rise and the return to third-level in other countries was resulting in high rates of transmissions among students.

Now that infection levels are reducing and with lessons being learned about minimising the spread of, and living with the disease, the focus has switched to teasing out how the colleges can increase their campus activity levels.

