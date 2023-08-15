Talks to end firefighters dispute will take place tomorrow after public safety warning from Minister Darragh O’Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the escalation of industrial action poses 'a severe threat to public safety'. Photo: Collins

Talks to end a firefighters dispute will take place tomorrow after Minister Darragh O’Brien warned that the industrial action is posing a severe threat to public safety.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage issued the warning over rolling strikes that are set to ramp up this weekend in a letter to Siptu last night.

It is understood that Siptu has accepted a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) invitation to talks tomorrow morning but has not been requested to suspend industrial action yet.

The firefighters are demanding higher pay and more staff.

Mr O’Brien said he is aware of an escalation of industrial action by retained firefighters since last weekend that resulted in a 50pc reduction in fire cover across the country.

He said this combined with the firefighters’ refusal to communicate with regional communication centres and fire service management.

“I understand that this action will escalate again on Saturday August 19,” he said.

“This situation is highly unsafe for firefighters and is posing a severe threat to public safety.”

He said a consistent and acceptable level of service must be maintained in any dispute to mitigate risk to the public and safeguard firefighter safety in line with a code of practice.

Mr O’Brien urged both sides to seek the assistance of the WRC to deescalate the dispute and explore how their issues can be resolved.

“It is in all our interests that normal fire service operations are resumed as quickly as possible to ensure public safety and the safety of fire service personnel,” he said.

He assured the retained firefighters, who work part-time, that he will be a strong advocate for them during upcoming public sector pay talks.

The minister said the talks will begin in a matter of weeks.

The part-time firefighters have mounted rolling strikes at half the country’s stations.

They resumed industrial action after rejecting a Labour Court recommendation last month.

The firefighters would have got an increase of up to 33pc in their retainer payments under the court proposals.

Station officers would have received a pay boost worth up to 14pc.

Retainer payments for firefighters are worth €8,870 a year at entry level and rise to €12,145 a year.

The payments would increase to €11,769 and €15,067 from October 1 under the proposals.

Firefighters also get payments for callouts, so those in busier stations earn more.

The court recommendation, signed by chairman Kevin Foley on July 10, said all fire stations would increase their staff to 12. This would allow a crew of six to be rostered on and the same number to be rostered off on a weekly basis.

It said this would lead to an increase of approximately 400 in the strength of the service.

The court said this would reduce the liability of each firefighter to respond to alerts from 75pc of all alerts to 45pc of alerts.

A firefighter would be free “to not respond” to alerts for 20 weeks in the year.

The proposals meant there would be a boost in premium pay worth €1,200 a year due to changes in the times the higher rates would apply.

Community-based fire prevention programmes would be put in place and provide an additional income of €1,872 a year.

However, Siptu said the proposed increases to guaranteed pay were not enough.

A Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage spokesperson said Minister O’Brien welcomes the decision of Siptu and the Local Government Management Agency to accept the invitation of the WRC to enter talks on a resolution to the retained firefighter dispute.

“The minister is hopeful that these talks can lead to a positive outcome that will resolve this dispute and enable retained fire services to resume normal operations as quickly as possible to ensure public safety and the safety of fire service personnel,” he said.