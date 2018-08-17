Talks between Ryanair and Pilots adjourned for fourth day

TALKS between Ryanair and pilots union Fórsa are understood to be progressing well following today’s meeting.

The no-frills airline carried out another day of discussions with union representatives today, as they bid to prevent any further travel disruption taking place.

Discussions continued this evening with both Ryanair and Fórsa due to come back to the table again next week.

It is understood that “technical issues” are still to be resolved and they are currently being explored, in particular around base transfers and rosters.

So far the dispute has gone on for five weeks and resulted in some 100 Ryanair pilots taking strike action across five days. The most recent strike took place on Friday, August 10.

The pilots want a more transparent system to decide who gets first call on base transfers, holidays and promotions,

They are arguing for the system to be based on how long they are in the job. Today was the fourth day of talks between both sides, with Kieran Mulvey acting as mediator.

Mr Mulvey took on the role of independent mediator for the talks at the beginning of this week after attempts to come to an agreement had failed in previous weeks.

Talks also took place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight Mr Mulvey again requested that both Ryanair and Fórsa would not brief the media on the current discussions.

Earlier this morning, prior to talks, Fórsa chief Bernard Harbour said that they were going into the discussions with a positive view and that progress had been made.

Mr Harbour told RTÉ that it was “significant” to have a fourth day of talks and there seemed to be hope they could be concluded soon.

He said a “fair bit of business” had been done in the previous three days of negotiations.

Ryanair could yet face further strike action abroad from cabin crew and pilots in a number of other European countries.

Online Editors