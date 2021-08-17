MANY Afghan citizens living in Ireland have looked on with “fear and sadness” at what has happened in their native land.

Their homeland was conquered by the Taliban with ease and now there is widespread fear for Afghan citizens, particularly women.

Shabnam Azad was born to two Afghan asylum seekers in Iran before they got refugee status in Ireland, and she has lived in Dublin for more than 20 years.

She says the Taliban taking power has “set the country back 80 years”.

Ms Azad says Afghan women and girls face the prospect of being taken from their families, being forced into sexual slavery and being banned from education, working or leaving the house without a male guardian.

“The situation is going to get 10 times worse for women than it is for men.

“We’ve seen instances where not only are the Taliban evicting families from their houses, but they also take their daughters and daughters-in-law and murder the husbands.

“Not only will women be restricted but also, if they break the rules, they will be far more severely punished.

“It’s baffling to me how they do this but also call themselves fair and just, which is what the Taliban claim to be.

“It’s shocking, I feel like Afghanistan was handed to the Taliban on a silver platter.”

Ms Azad said that all Afghan people around the world were now “in pain” and while they were physically safe, “we are there mentally”.

“This is a place that once had concerts, beauty pageants. Now, I feel it has been set back at least 80 years.”

Read More

Attacks on journalists by the Taliban are commonplace and one such journalist who has incurred the wrath of the Taliban is Sayed Farid Sanai, a former Afghan TV news anchor who left the country after the Taliban made a number of attempts on his life.

Mr Sanai, who now lives in Ennis, Co Clare, believes former president Ashraf Ghani “sold our country and our ­people to the Taliban”.

“He put our people in a very bad and hard situation and, as an Afghan citizen, I can’t forgive him.

“Afghan people will never accept the Taliban group controlling the Afghan government by their rule and their ideology; they don’t live in 2021.”

Sanai said his “greatest fear” was that if the United Nations “remains silent” on Afghanistan, it would lead to a “very bad result” with “most businesses built up for years by people, robbed by this group”.

He pleaded with the Irish Government to “speed up the reunification process for family members” so that they can join those who have already been granted visas to live in Ireland.

Broadcaster and author Nasruddin Saljuqi fled Afghanistan over 20 years ago and watched from afar as his nation fell into bloody war with the arrival of the US army in 2001.

He now watches international news channels as his nation falls to the Taliban after 20 years of attempts to create a democracy.

“People are really worrying about the future, what’s going on and what will happen. Mostly, people are worrying about the girls and the women who are working in offices.

“If they lose their job, how can they feed their kids?

“A lot of these women are widows, and they need that salary to feed their children. If they lose their job, then how can they live?

“People are worrying about their human rights and the democracy they should have but won’t have in the future.

“We’re worried here for the people back in our country as we don’t want to go back to 2001 where people in our country had no right to a good life and were constantly sad,” Mr Saljuqi said.

Scenes of people attempting to board aircraft at Kabul airport showed the desperation people feel with the Taliban now back in control and Mr Saljuqi said he believed life there would get “much worse”.