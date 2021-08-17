| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Taliban evict families, force women into sexual slavery and murder their husbands’ – Afghans in Ireland raise fears for country’s future

With friends and family facing new regime, Irish-based Afghans believe Taliban has ‘set the country back 80 years’

'I feel like Afghanistan was handed to them on a silver platter,&rsquo; says Shabnam Azad who was born in Iran to two Afghan refugees, who later gained asylum in Ireland. Expand
Sayed Farid Sanai, a former Afghan TV news anchor who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban made attempts on his life. He now lives in Ennis in Co Clare Expand

Close

'I feel like Afghanistan was handed to them on a silver platter,&rsquo; says Shabnam Azad who was born in Iran to two Afghan refugees, who later gained asylum in Ireland.

'I feel like Afghanistan was handed to them on a silver platter,’ says Shabnam Azad who was born in Iran to two Afghan refugees, who later gained asylum in Ireland.

Sayed Farid Sanai, a former Afghan TV news anchor who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban made attempts on his life. He now lives in Ennis in Co Clare

Sayed Farid Sanai, a former Afghan TV news anchor who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban made attempts on his life. He now lives in Ennis in Co Clare

/

'I feel like Afghanistan was handed to them on a silver platter,’ says Shabnam Azad who was born in Iran to two Afghan refugees, who later gained asylum in Ireland.

Eoghan Moloney

MANY Afghan citizens living in Ireland have looked on with “fear and sadness” at what has happened in their native land.

Their homeland was conquered by the Taliban with ease and now there is widespread fear for Afghan citizens, particularly women.

Shabnam Azad was born to two Afghan asylum seekers in Iran before they got refugee status in Ireland, and she has lived in Dublin for more than 20 years.

Most Watched

Privacy