Talented young musician dies days after being injured in street assault

A talented young musician who was seriously injured during a row on a street has died from his injuries.

A talented young musician who was seriously injured during a row on a street has died from his injuries.

Damien O'Brien (27), from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, received serious head injuries in the incident on John Street in Waterford in the early hours of July 7.

He was rushed to University Hospital Waterford and later transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he died on Friday.

Details of a post mortem have not been released, but it is known that he suffered head injuries in the attack.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the incident and questioned at Waterford garda station.

He was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr O'Brien was a keyboard player and vocalist with the band Chimpanbee.

Fellow musicians, friends and neighbours had been sending their best wishes throughout the week.

After learning of Mr O'Brien's death, many of them paid tribute to him at the weekend.

Early last week, Chimpanbee, in a post on its Facebook page, wrote: "It is with heavy hearts we are writing this to inform all of you that our brother, friend and prodigal son behind the keys, Damien O'Brien, is currently fighting for his life in Cork hospital.

"We ask all of you to keep him in your thoughts and to visualise him on stage with us again in the future until he wakes and we know more about his condition."

Following the death of their bandmate, they added: "Thank you for the music, brother. Rest in peace now."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí in Waterford on 051 305300.

Irish Independent