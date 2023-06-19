Tale of redemption as Margaret Turley becomes Special Olympian four years after injury ‘heartbreak’

The Irish basketball player is back for Berlin after being forced out ahead of last games in Abu Dhabi

Team Ireland athletes wave to the supporters as they arrive into the stadium for the World Special Olympic Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It was a tale of redemption for Irish athlete Margaret Turley as she finally got to represent Ireland at the Special Olympic World Games… just four years later than she had hoped.

The basketball team was one of the stories of the 2019 Games as they took home gold to rapturous scenes in Abu Dhabi.

But Margaret (33) – part of the community club in Blanchardstown, Dublin – was sat at home nursing an injury.

A broken wrist in the lead up to qualifying had left her “heartbroken” according to parents Aine and Thomas Turley.

So, finally making it to the court in Berlin on Sunday afternoon was a “dream come true”.

Ireland basketball player Margaret Turley on the excitement of competing in The Special Olympics 2023

“I remember when I was at the opening when they came to Dublin for the Special Olympics and I said to my dad that one day I wanted to play in the Special Olympics and now I am,” Margaret said, after playing five games on Sunday.

Straight after the final whistle she rushed to her goddaughter Aoibh (1).

“She’s the best, she’s my goddaughter and my niece and I love her so much. And she loves me as well, she just can’t say it yet.”

Margaret with her niece Aoibh

The Turley clan were among a sea of green at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony. Ireland has the biggest number of supporters at the Games, a legacy of the love affair the country has with the Special Olympics ever since Dublin hosted in 2003.

And the love is requited.

Maria Shriver – daughter of Special Olympics founder Eunice and niece of John F Kennedy – asked specifically if she could walk out in the stadium with the 73 Irish athletes.

Her brother Tim Shriver, now chair of the organisation gave a rousing speech to open the Games, as he referenced a “weight of history” felt in a stadium, built specifically by Adolf Hitler and his brutal Nazi regime for the 1936 Olympic Games.

He named black American athlete Jesse Owens, who claimed gold to steal the spotlight from Hitler and his use of the competition as a propaganda tool for the Nazi Aryan racial supremacy ideology.

“Here in 1936, on this track, one of the most brutal regimes in history was confronted by one of the bravest and most courageous athletes in history, Jesse Owens,” he said.

“And there has not been an Olympic torch in this stadium in almost 90 years, until tonight.”

Shriver also paid tribute to his mother, the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

I only wish that my mother could be here tonight in Berlin to thank you for fulfilling her dream

“My mother lived to see her Special Olympics movement rise up from the dust and the ashes and the walls of institutions and the walls of hatred and the walls of oppression all around the world and I only wish that my mother could be here tonight in Berlin to thank you for fulfilling her dream and for teaching the world how to see beautifully.”

The history of the venue wasn’t lost on Ireland’s ambassador to Germany, Nicholas O’Brien, who even said “it’s a little bit shivery at times” as he praised Germany for being able to come to terms with their past.

“The stadium is more or less as it was in 1936, the steps up there were where Hitler and the Nazis stood and it’s still intact,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The legacy of the past is very big here and they keep it to the forefront. I go to numerous commemorations about the past, they’re very open, they recognise it,” he said.

“I can’t think of any other nation that embraces their past more honestly and more openly.”

Yesterday, the Games really kicked into gear, with multiple sports divisioning – reflecting athletes' skill level and matching for age and gender – for the big events to come later in the week.

They’re doing it in an exemplary fashion today,

Junior sports minister Thomas Byrne met with the Ireland women’s basketball team, but insisted no pep talk was needed.

“They obviously don’t need much encouragement because they’re pretty good,” he said, adding that “they are really representing their country really well. Probably the highest honour anyone can have is to represent their country and they’re doing it in an exemplary fashion today,” he said.

Asked if he’d like Ireland to host the Games again in future, Mr Byrne said he’d “love to see it”.

“We want to see everything in Ireland. There’s been no approaches about it but I think everyone’s remarking that it’s 20 years ago this year and what it did for Ireland, what it did for Special Olympics, what it did for inclusion. So yeah if anyone comes to us, we’ll certainly look at it.”