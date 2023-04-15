Take O’Connell Street back to its heyday? When was that, Taoiseach?

Leo Varadkar last month said he hoped a new garda station would improve the street’s fortunes. But its decline is decades in the making, and the way to revive it is not clear

Dublin’s O’Connell Street wears its past clearly. On John Henry Foley’s statue at the top of the street, in the chest of Daniel O’Connell and in the arm of the figure below him, the Maid of Erin, bullet damage is visible. Both sides of this street witnessed dramatic days, from the Easter Rising to the intense battle for Dublin that began the Civil War. It seems likely O’Connell took a few bullets on both occasions.