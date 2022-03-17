'Tae', chilli con carne and cola bottles are among the items sent in ration packs to Ukrainian soldiers from Ireland

Up to 5,000 ready-to-eat meals sent from Ireland to Ukraine will feed not only soldiers on the frontline, but families fleeing war.

And the fact the word “tae” is emblazoned on packs of tea bags shows just how close Ireland now is to aiding Ukraine’s fighters and victims of conflict.

Each ration pack, contained in a green plastic package, contains calorie- and electrolyte-boosting foods, such as burrito-style filling and rice, chilli con carne and rice, pork sausages and beans and meatballs and pasta.

And sugar boosts are on hand with orange-flavoured cake, cinnamon cake, chocolate cake and even cola bottles.

The packs have traditionally been eaten by the Defence Forces when soldiers are training in Ireland or on overseas peacekeeping missions.

But now these meals could prove to be a great help for people making it to the border out of Ukraine, surviving war, or maintaining energy to keep fighting on the frontline.

Defence Forces press officer Comdt Gemma Fagan told the Irish Independent: “The packs will help people who’ve probably gone a couple of days without food.

“Perhaps at this point that will include young children. So, if we can assist in any way, to help people get to a border, to safety, this will do that.

“We don’t have a say where it goes on the ground. But these will be meals waiting for people who really need it.

“The food could go to fighters and to displaced families, who’ve been walking miles for long durations. They need energy and this food will give them that.

“They’re walking to get away from towns and villages that are under fire.”

Defence forces cadets Conor Maguire (24), from Stillorgan, south Dublin and Sophie Dunworth (21), from Templeogue, south Dublin, have both tasted the ration packs during training and they say the food gave them the energy necessary to power through.

Cadets swap snacks and prepare meals for others who are out as part of team building and they’re convinced even getting treats such as biscuits and cola bottles will really lift spirits.

“We use these overseas and on our overseas peacekeeping missions,” Comdt Fagan said.

“For the first people that go into missions, there’s nothing set up. We have to build a camp when we arrive.

“The Rangers, for example, would be living on the packs because there would be no kitchen set up.”

Comdt Fagan remembers when ration packs were a less interesting range of basic foods, such as meat and vegetables. She said as more was learned about the need for specific calories to induce energy, the meals modernised.

Soldiers tastes’ also became more varied and that’s when “people started asking for spicier foods”, she said.

“The packs have evolved and have come a long way,” she added.

This is the first time in the 21st century that Ireland has provided ration packs and body armour to another nation defending itself from aggression.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney approved the provision of approximately 10 tonnes or 5,000 units of ready-to-eat meals and 200 units of body armour, as a response to a “direct request from Ukraine for specifically defined non-lethal equipment”.

Minister Coveney has confirmed the food and body armour is part of the Government’s approximately €11m contribution to Ukraine via the European Peace Facility (an aid fund) and a further €20m in humanitarian assistance.

Comdt Fagan said: “We stand by, ready to assist in any way we possibly can. So anything that’s going to be asked of us, we will assist with.”

The packs include breakfast, lunch, dinner, desert and snacks. Drinks include tea, coffee and hot chocolate. And for those who may not be able to access clean drinking water, there are water purification tablets.

There are also vegetarian options.

All meals can be eaten cold, if necessary, but the food can be heated within a few minutes.

The Defence Forces made it clear that, despite the wide variety of food in the packs, the most important issue was providing energy to help those on the ground.