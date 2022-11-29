Sydney, New York, Paris ... we reveal the true cost of renting in cities across the globe compared to Dublin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments recently that, in relation to housing, the grass is “not always greener” in foreign climes have been met with criticism from the opposition and struggling renters. He later backtracked somewhat by saying Dublin compares unfavourably to “probably all” other European capitals, but that in places like New York and Sydney prices are not cheaper.

In Dublin, a search via Daft.ie for a two-bed apartment in Dublin city, costing between €1,400 and €2,000 per month to rent currently shows just 36 such properties available.

Here’s what the rental market in other cities offers.

Berlin

The German capital has had its issues with housing. Last year, Berliners voted in a historic referendum that proposed a radical solution to soaring rents. They campaigned to expropriate around 240,000 properties from corporate landlords to resocialise housing. The idea was backed by a majority, but was not legally binding.

Yet there is a greater number of affordable properties available in Berlin than there are in Dublin. There are 406 two-bed apartments advertised for €1,100-€2,000 – all within 5km of the city centre.

One apartment which is €2,000 per month also includes electricity, heating and wi-fi. The apartment is quite spacious at 100sq m.

A 49sq m one-bed apartment in south Dublin is currently being advertised at €2,200, excluding bills. Pets are not allowed and parking is €150 extra per month.

Madrid

A search for long-term rentals on the website Idealista shows 2,600 apartments and houses available in the Spanish capital. The lowest price for a two-bed is €650 and the highest is €14,000 for luxury rentals in the heart of the city.

Some of the agencies are currently offering one month’s free rent to tenants who sign up for long leases.

The average price that renters pay in Madrid is between €620 and €1,454 per month.

A brand-new two-bed apartment in the city is available for €990 per month.

There are also properties with swimming pools – available for between €1,300 and €2,500.

A three-bed duplex with a pool is available for €1,300, while a two-bed 86 sq m apartment with access to a pool and gym is available for €2,150.

Paris

The French capital was previously considered one of the priciest places to rent in Europe but it would now probably seem cheap compared to Dublin. There are 5,019 properties currently advertised.

Just over 3,800 of these are rentable for €2,000 or less. You would struggle to swing a cat in some of them, however. A 32sq m studio apartment in Paris city centre is advertised at €1,410 but this also includes wi-fi.

Another one-bed property with views of the Eiffel Tower from the balcony is €2,280. The views inside the apartment are not as impressive. There is no parking available and pets are not allowed.

Lisbon

​Portugal’s capital seems to be struggling with supply with just 90 two-bed properties available to rent for €2,000 or less on a long-term basis. However, bills are included in the majority of properties advertised.

Some of the houses advertised also state you will be sharing with between 20 and 35 people.

According to media reports, Lisbon is also in the midst of a housing crisis.

The city’s popularity as a tourism destination seems to have led to a surge in evictions with landlords now preferring the short-term rental business.

Sydney

Sydney was one of the cities Leo Varadkar pointed out as having higher rents than Dublin. Despite exorbitant rents, Irish people, particularly those qualified in healthcare and construction, are still flocking to Australia in droves due to promises of better working conditions and higher wages.

A trawl of rental sites shows some eye-watering rental prices, with some one-bed apartments costing $1,200 (€700) per week.

The fancier places with central locations are naturally more expensive. A two-bed apartment for $1,500 (€972) per week includes an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, private cinema, gym and 24-hour onsite building management. Tenants must put down a deposit of $6,000 (€3,888).

A search for places available for less than €500 per week on one rental site reveals just three properties.

However, on website Rentola.com there are hundreds of apartments available for between €800 and €2,000 per month.

A two-bed apartment right beside Bondi Beach, described as “perfect for a young family”, is €1,167 per month.

New York

A search on Zillow.com for two-bed apartments available for a maximum of $2,400 (€2,300) shows 689 results.

The median rent for people living in Manhattan is $4,022 (€3,862) and $3,495 (€3,356) for people in Brooklyn.

However, in the suburbs and other areas of New York there are apartments available for similar prices to Dublin.

The average rent for Dublin is now €2,011, according to the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). Dún Laoghaire-­Rathdown in Dublin continues to be the most expensive place in the State to rent a home, at a monthly average of €2,231.

The number of new tenancies registered in the second quarter of 2022 showed a fall of 16pc, while the average rent is now 8.2pc higher due to a “limited supply” of accommodation, the RTB said.