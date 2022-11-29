| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sydney, New York, Paris ... we reveal the true cost of renting in cities across the globe compared to Dublin

Leo Varadkar said the grass is not always greener abroad – but how do other countries really contrast to here? 

Leo Varadkar was criticised by both the opposition and renters Expand
An apartment in Bondi Beach Expand
The view from a one-bedroom apartment in Paris Expand
A Madrid apartment with a pool Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar was criticised by both the opposition and renters

Leo Varadkar was criticised by both the opposition and renters

An apartment in Bondi Beach

An apartment in Bondi Beach

The view from a one-bedroom apartment in Paris

The view from a one-bedroom apartment in Paris

A Madrid apartment with a pool

A Madrid apartment with a pool

/

Leo Varadkar was criticised by both the opposition and renters

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments recently that, in relation to housing, the grass is “not always greener” in foreign climes have been met with criticism from the opposition and struggling renters. He later backtracked somewhat by saying Dublin compares unfavourably to “probably all” other European capitals, but that in places like New York and Sydney prices are not cheaper.

In Dublin, a search via Daft.ie for a two-bed apartment in Dublin city, costing between €1,400 and €2,000 per month to rent currently shows just 36 such properties available.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy