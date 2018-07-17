Switching career to journalism means I pay €600 more a year for cover

Switching careers from law to journalism was the best life decision I ever made – but one I sincerely regret when it comes to paying my car insurance.

Apparently reporters are a bigger liability behind the wheel than legal executives.

Despite never using my car for work, having a 10-year no-claims bonus and not a penalty point to my name, my insurance jumped by almost €600.

I drive a 141 Mazda 3 – a very reliable car – and the cheapest quote I could get was €1,700 with Aviva. Discussing the drastic rise with a broker over the phone, I was informed that my change of profession was the main reason.

Shopping around is proving a rude awakening as the next cheapest option is €2,095 with Axa.

They quoted me €2,126 if I use the car to commute, so the fact my vehicle is left at home Monday to Friday only makes €30 of a difference.

Hardly logical, but then nothing about rising premiums is. I’ve had the same car for four years, have lived in Dublin 9 throughout that time and yet each year the cost has gone up.

I’ve only driven 42,483km since 2014 and the majority of those were clocked up visiting the folks in Co Wexford.

My little Mazda spends more time off the road than on it thanks to everything in Dublin being accessible by foot or public transport.

Sometimes I strongly consider selling it, but people in rural Ireland judge grown adults without a car, so I can’t be doing that.

It feels as though motorists are being constantly punished nowadays.

Insurers tell us the legal profession and excessive compensation payouts are to blame, while solicitors and barristers pass the buck back.

Meanwhile, we’re being slapped with a 2pc levy to cover the costs of the collapse of Setanta Insurance.

Whether it’s a career change, moving back from Australia or a company going under, there is always some excuse being used to justify our premiums going up.

And while my change has been costly, at least I can write an article complaining about it.

