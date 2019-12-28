Swings and arrows in a year of Brexit, Boris bluster and blushing faces

At times, perhaps, they were even quite glad of the distraction of Brexit.

In January, Theresa May sustained the heaviest parliamentary defeat of any British prime minister in the democratic era after MPs rejected her Brexit deal by a resounding majority of 230.

She just couldn't catch a break in a deeply divided parliament and things rumbled on amid much dissatisfaction until her inevitable resignation in the summer.

In May she faced facts, announcing a resignation on June 7. She said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve as Britain's second female prime minister. Her voice breaking and ending almost in a growl, she said she would leave "with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love".

Paying tribute, the Taoiseach said he had got to know Mrs May well over the past two years and described her as "principled, honourable and deeply passionate about doing her best for her country, and her party".

Were there many who could say so much for her successor, Boris Johnson?

He had been in Dublin in January as the headline speaker at the Pendulum Summit - where he made a speech about the mayor being the main hero of 'Jaws' because he had 'kept the beaches open'. We later learned this apparently hastily cobbled together speech was, in fact, a Johnson set piece that had been recycled for at least the fourth time. He also grabbed Bryan Dobson's notes midway through the interview.

This action was to emerge as another Johnson set piece - since later on in the year, he grabbed a British journalist's phone.

But having finally seized the job of his dreams, he was not much more successful that Mrs May when it came to bringing his Brexit deal through a fractured parliament.

Tensions flared and fears grew, both in the UK and here.

In September, the Government warned it would be ramping up plans for a no-deal Brexit because of the "increasing risk" Britain would leave the EU without a deal, with Employment Affairs and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty saying the Government was being left with "no choice".

And then startlingly, Leo and Boris ended up at Thornton Manor - where 'Wagatha Christie' Coleen Rooney's 21st birthday party had been held - and announced that they could see 'a pathway to a possible deal'.

That deal was to float the DUP down a river without a paddle. Mr Johnson's Brexit plan was to revert to the original proposal to have a border down the Irish Sea.

The EU welcomed the proposals. But the DUP was furious. Deputy leader Nigel Dodds criticised Mr Johnson, telling BBC News: "If he'd held his nerve - and held out - he would, of course, have got better concessions which kept the integrity, both economic and constitutional, of the UK."

That deal didn't get through either, meaning an election was the only possibility.

And in the same month, Paschal Donohoe produced his Budget 2020 with no fewer than 38 separate incantations of the word 'Brexit' - not to mention the numerous darkly specific references to 'no deal'.

Outside Government Buildings, Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered in a grim reminder of far greater concerns. A 'Green Wave' swept the country in the local and European elections in May, with the Green Party getting 49 county council seats, securing 5.6pc of the national first preference vote, while in the European elections, Green candidates Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O'Sullivan were elected.

That same month, we had the boisterous entertainment of 'Swing-gate'.

On May 20, the Irish Independent revealed Maria Bailey, the Dún Laoghaire TD, had lodged a compensation claim against The Dean Hotel after falling while 'unsupervised' from a swing on a night out.

Without the knowledge of Fine Gael PR gurus, she decided to speak to Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio One.

It was a crashing disaster of an interview which led to people quoting with glee: "Sean, I did nothing wrong… Sean, I was hurt."

Not long after, she was demoted and was even the inspiration of a Halloween costume which went viral on Twitter. In November, the Fine Gael National Committee voted to deselect her as a candidate in the next general election.

Any smugness Fianna Fáil may have felt was to be short-lived. In October, it had its own 'gate' to deal with when it emerged that Niall Collins had pressed the voting button of his colleague Timmy Dooley in the Dáil six times in one session.

Mr Collins cast votes for these motions for both himself and Mr Dooley, claiming he thought his colleague was at the back of the chamber on a phone call. In fact, Mr Dooley was not in the Dáil chamber at the time - at one stage he left the grounds of Leinster House altogether.

The plot thickened when the party's Lisa Chambers made an admission that she had also (inadvertently) voted for one of her absent colleagues during the same session, before pushing her own button. She accidentally sat in Dara Calleary's seat, she said, accepting she should have told the teller so the record could be corrected.

"It was an honest and genuine mistake," she said.

Vote-gate was a massive embarrassment for the party. Mr Dooley, Mr Collins, Ms Chambers and Barry Cowen all read out apologies in the chamber.

And it was clear by now that the confidence and supply arrangement was a dead duck hooked up to life support.

An undercurrent of ugliness did nothing to help the political climate, with Independent TD Noel Grealish in September telling a public meeting in Oughterard, Co Galway, that a proposed direct provision centre in the town would possibly house would-be African economic migrants, whom he described as "spongers" off the State and would not be Syrians from what he called "good Christian families".

The unwelcome spotlight was back on Fine Gael again after the Dara Murphy double-jobbing scandal, whereby it emerged that while acting as a TD, he spent more than two years in Brussels working for the European People's Party and continued to claim his €96,000-a-year Dáil salary, plus expenses, by fobbing into Leinster House. Senator Colm Burke claimed the scandal "hurt" his chances of winning a seat in the Cork North-Central by-election.

