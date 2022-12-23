| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Swingers who denied hosting ‘sex party’ at council mansion say allegations have hit interest in their events

Regular customers reluctant to book events after story about council mansion do 

Malone House and (circled) the get-together Expand
Jaime Willis and Irina Andrejeva, owners of Hungry Cat Promotions Expand
Jaime Willis with a guest at the event in Malone House Expand

Close

Malone House and (circled) the get-together

Malone House and (circled) the get-together

Jaime Willis and Irina Andrejeva, owners of Hungry Cat Promotions

Jaime Willis and Irina Andrejeva, owners of Hungry Cat Promotions

Jaime Willis with a guest at the event in Malone House

Jaime Willis with a guest at the event in Malone House

/

Malone House and (circled) the get-together

John Toner

Swingers who denied hosting a sex party at a publicly owned mansion say interest in their events has gone down since the allegations arose.

It was revealed Belfast City Council was investigating a get-together at its 19th century Malone House premises earlier this year after complaints from staff.

Most Watched

Privacy