Swingers who denied hosting ‘sex party’ at council mansion say allegations have hit interest in their events

Swingers who denied hosting a sex party at a publicly owned mansion say interest in their events has gone down since the allegations arose.

It was revealed Belfast City Council was investigating a get-together at its 19th century Malone House premises earlier this year after complaints from staff.

Workers at the Barnett Demesne venue in the south of the city complained about not being told they would be working at a highly sexualised event organised by Hungry Cat Promotions during which participants wore Venetian-style masks.

Event organiser, businessman and self-confessed swinger Jaime Willis said at the time he wanted to “make swinging more acceptable” but rejected claims sex acts took place at the party.

Several months after the scandal, Mr Willis, who owns Hungry Cat Promotions, told Sunday Life he had noticed a drop in interest from regular punters but added visits to their website were on the up.

He said: “It was never our intention to end up in the newspaper to begin with. However, we received no negative feedback about the article, and it is our understanding that people have little interest in the sex lives of consenting adults.

“We have seen a slight decline in interest [from] our regular clientele for future events over privacy concerns, although our website has taken a fair bit of traffic from people who wish to try out swinging and ethical non-monogamy.”

Expand Close Jaime Willis and Irina Andrejeva, owners of Hungry Cat Promotions / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jaime Willis and Irina Andrejeva, owners of Hungry Cat Promotions

He added he wanted “people in Northern Ireland to understand the swinging lifestyle and accept it just like the rest of the United Kingdom” but would have nothing further to say to the press in future.

Speaking in October, Mr Willis vehemently denied a sex party had taken place at the property.

“We made it very clear to our guests that there was to be no sexual behaviour of any kind. It was advertised as a social event,” he said.

“We were trying to hold a responsible event. It wasn’t a swingers’ party, it was social networking.

“Yes, me and Irina [his partner] have a high standing in the swingers’ network, but we don’t get involved in public play. We would meet people privately.”

Mr Willis confirmed he and his partner Ms Andrejeva would co-operate fully with the council investigation into the adult party.

He added: “I’m going to carry out my own investigation because I don’t want our name dragged through the mud.”

City Hall chiefs have been provided with at least one photograph taken during event and are quizzing staff about what they witnessed.

Asked for an update on the council investigation, a spokesperson told Sunday Life: “Following concerns raised with Council about alleged inappropriate behaviour at a private function at Malone house, we are in correspondence with the client.

"The matter is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Former lord mayor Jim Rodgers, who asked the council to investigate the matter, said:“Ratepayers will be horrified that a publicly owned building could host an event like this.

“I also feel for the staff who had to work that evening not knowing what would take place. There have been reports of sex acts occurring and participants exposing themselves.

“I want to make it clear that this is no fault of the council, which took the booking in good faith.

“Had it been known what the event was ,the council would never have agreed to Malone House being used.”

A softening of public attitudes towards sex means that swinging, once dismissed as wife-swapping and considered taboo, is now more socially acceptable.

Mr Willis freely admitted to taking part in this activity, saying: “The swinging world doesn’t just pertain to your average Joe. It goes right through every level of society. We’re trying to take swinging and to make it more acceptable — that is our aim.”

However, the Newtownabbey businessman stressed that he always acts responsibly, especially when hosting events through Hungry Cat Promotions.