Swimming in the sky – Irish developer builds 35m high ‘Sky Pool’ in London

Suspended 35m in the air, a ‘Sky Pool’ floating between two apartment blocks in London allows residents to swim in the sky while basking in the suns rays – and it’s thank to an Irish property developer.

Britain and Ireland basked in glorious sunshine over the last few days, and above the streets of London people could be seen swimming in the crystal clear swimming pool high in the air while baffled Londoners looked on.

Read More

Built by Irish property developer Ballymore, owned by Sean Mulryan, the company describes the pool as a “world first”, hanging between the two high-rise blocks of the luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks at Nine Elms in south-west London.

Filled with 148,000 litres of water, the Sky Pool spans 15 metres, is suspended ten storeys high and allows residents of the luxury apartments to swim between buildings.

The pool was originally built in Colorado in the US, where it underwent “rigorous” testing before travelling to London.

Expand Close People swim in the Sky Pool. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People swim in the Sky Pool. PA

Irish developers the Ballymore Group say the structure is the largest piece of load bearing acrylic in the world.

While the apartment residents basked in the sun, with drone footage of the pool circulating yesterday, some commenters were less sold.

"They asked themselves if they could, but didn’t ask if they should,” one wrote on Twitter.

"This is absolutely just a scene from the opening of a disaster movie about earthquakes, right?” another quipped.

"Alexa, please show me where the gods would consign me for eternity if I angered them,” yet another said.

Roscommon native Mulryan started the now multi-billion-euro company at 26 years of age.

Starting out as a brick layer, Mr Mulryan has now built a total of over 20,000 homes in London, in particular in East London and South of the river’s derelict and neglected areas. The company has also developed areas around Dublin.

The company developed Embassy Gardens, a mixed-use development at Nine Elms in 2017, next to the US Embassy, and has been described by Boris Johnson as “possibly the most important regeneration story in London and in the UK over the next twenty years”.

The company has recently launched a development partnership with global drinks giant Diageo, owner of Guinness to create a visionary neighbourhood for living, entrepreneurship, creativity and commerce at the St James’s Gate site of the Guinness brewery in Dublin.