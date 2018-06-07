Three of Dublin's most popular beaches have been closed to swimmers due to the overflow of sewage.

Swimming ban in place at major Dublin beaches due to overflow of sewage

Temporary restrictions were put in place at Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion beaches on Tuesday.

Swimmers were banned from the water due to a breakdown at a Spencer Dock pumping station that resulted in sewage being discharged to the River Liffey. “Following consultations with the HSE, Dublin City Council placed Precautionary Bathing Water notices in Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion beaches,” a council spokesman said.

"Bathing water samples have been taken and the definitive results will be available tomorrow." Loughshinny Beach in north Dublin also has a 'Do Not Swim' warning in place, as well as Garryvoe beach in Co Cork.

Swimming bans issued by the Environmental Protection Agency will remain in place at Sandymount Strand, Merrion Strand and Loughshinny beach for the rest of the summer due to "poor quality water". The warnings were issued last month as a result of high levels of dog and bird faeces.

