Swimmers brave the cool conditions for a Christmas dip in Dublin

Swimmers were out in force this Christmas Day to brave the cold waters of Dublin's shoreline from Dun Laoghaire to Portmarnock.

Thousands of people gathered at different locations along the coastline to take part in the annual festive dip with the sunny weather ensuring people took part in numbers.

Expand Close Tiago castro, Suzie Betts, Blá lally from Dublin enjoying the annual Christmas Day swim Dollymount strand. Pic:Mark Condren 25.12.2022 / Facebook

While in recent years bad weather and the pandemic turned people off the Christmas plunge, things had returned to normality in Clontarf this morning.

Those enjoying the morning dip were Tiago Castro, Suzie Betts and Blá Lally from Dublin.

Agnes Chapman also took part in her first Christmas Day swim after being gifted a wet suit by her husband Phil Chapman.

They were swimming at Dollymont Strand with Martina Kelly and Wayne Richardson.

Expand Close Gill Callaghan from Dublin enjoying the annual Christmas Day swim Dollymount strand. Pic:Mark Condren 25.12.2022 / Facebook

Winter swimming, particularly the traditional Christmas Day dip, have become increasingly popular in recent years in the capital, with large numbers of people gathering at different bathing locations.

One person who has regularly taken part in the festive dip is Gill Callaghan, whose brother Will Callaghan joined her for the first time.

It was the start of a busy of a day for Gill who later was on hand to help out at the annual Christmas Day dinner at the RDS, where hundreds of volunteers catered for up to 500 people, while over 4,000 meals also sent out to hostels and charities.

In Clontarf an annual swim was also organised by the Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, with participants gathering form 1pm to run into the waters from the slipway across from the Boat Club..

Expand Close Enjoying the annual Christmas Day swim Dollymount strand. Pic:Mark Condren 25.12.2022 / Facebook

Hundreds of people also gathered at the Forty Foot and Sandycove in south Dublin where the sea temperature was just over 10c today.

The popular swim spots were as busy as ever with queues of people in Santa hats waiting for their turn to jump off the rocks from early morning well into the afternoon.

Another location that attracted crowds was Portmarnock Beach, where every year a charity swim is held in aid of St Francis Hospice in Raheny.