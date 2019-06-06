Swimmers barred from several Dublin beaches due to sewage overflow

Some of Dublin’s most popular beaches have been closed to swimmers due to an overflow of sewage.

During the recent bad weather, a sewage overflow occurred at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant.

This prompted Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to impose a seven-day bathing ban on all its beaches, starting today.

These beaches include: Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, The Forty Foot, Killiney Beach and White Rock Beach.

All areas along the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown coastline, whether designated as bathing areas or not, are considered covered by this notice.

“It is HSE advice that aside from bathers and beach users any organisers of any coastline or water-based leisure or sporting event along the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown coastline should pay particular attention to this notification,” a council spokesperson said.

General view of Sandycove beach. Sandycove, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

It was recently revealed that three out of five of the lowest-rate water quality beaches in Ireland are in Dublin.

The Bathing Water Quality 2018 report found that the Dublin beaches which ranked a ‘poor’ standard in bathing quality were Merrion Strand, Sandymount Strand and the Brook Beach in Portrane in Dublin.

Merrion Strand has been found to have poor water quality for the last four years.

The report found that water quality was impacted at both Merrion Strand and Sandymount Strand, as they have streams flowing on to them.

Some of these streams have been found to contain “leaks spills and overflows from wastewater collection systems, and runoff from roads” the report published today by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found.

The Brook Beach in Portrane has been classified as ‘poor’ for the last three years.

General view of old gate at Forty Foot Bathing place, Sandycove, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

The main cause of pollution into the water is believed to be “septic tank discharges, birds, dog fouling and leaks, spills and overflows from sewers”.

A ‘poor’ rating means that the bathing water has not met minimum standards and bathing restrictions should be put in place at the beach as well as measures enacted by local authorities to improve the quality.

Killiney Beach

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last month, Andy Fanning, Programme Manager of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, said that the agency needs to see work intensify in some areas.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Dublin City Council are carrying out surveys into the bathing waters, but from an EPA perspective, we need to see the work really intensifying,” he said.

“There has been a number of years where these beaches have failed.

“We’re delighted to see those comebacks and it shows you can make improvements where you do this work,” Mr Fanning added.

The report also found that urban wastewater, such as run off rain water and domestic waste water, is the most common source of pollution in bathing water.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council added that the public will be kept up-to-date on developments and further information on its website, social media channels and www.beaches.ie.

Online Editors