Swimmer airlifted to hospital following rescue from Waterford lake

A swimmer was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Lough Mohra on Saturday afternoon.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) were called to the “serious incident” shortly before 2pm yesterday after the swimmer got into trouble in Lough Mohra in Rathgormack, Co Waterford, .

“The person was recovered from the lake by a friend and was not breathing originally but eventually came to and started coughing up water after another friend provided essential emergency first aid”, a spokesperson for SEMRA said.

An Garda Síochána and Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 also urgently responded to the emergency call.

After initial assessment, the casualty was escorted to the R117 helicopter and was winched on board by the Coastguard winchman.

R117 departed with the casualty shortly before 3pm and airlifted them to hospital.

SEMRA’s team doctor assessed and treated other people at the scene that had earlier entered the water to provide assistance to the casualty.

“A frightening event for all those involved. We wish the casualty well and hope they have full recovery,” a SEMRA spokesperson said.



