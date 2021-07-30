| 17.3°C Dublin

Swim ban for popular Dublin bathing spot

Sarah Slater

A bathing advisory notice has been issued for Seapoint beach in Dún Laoghaire ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Thousands of swimmers who regularly frequent the spot between Dún Laoghaire and Blackrock are likely to be disappointed as due to elevated leaves of e-coli in the water, the public are being advised not to swim at the popular beach for the next five days until August 5.

Further testing of the water at the southside beach will take place and updates will be available on Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council website at dlrcoco.ie/BathingWater and on beaches.ie.

