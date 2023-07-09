Swift action at Cork school provides home for migrating birds

Pupils at Coiste Glas in Scoil Abán Naofa, check out the Swift Nest Boxes in the school's gable wall in Baile Mhúirne, Co Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Migrating swifts arriving on the final leg of their mammoth journey from Southern Africa to Ballyvourney in West Cork have been provided with new accommodation that has been built especially for them.

That’s thanks to a project to build 10 nest boxes for the birds in the new parochial hall attached to gaelscoil Scoil Abán Naofa in the middle of the Gaeltacht town near the Kerry border.

The ten nest boxes which were built into the gable end of the newly constructed hall are only a few centimeters in diameter.

In fact, they are barely noticeable, but they could make a huge difference in helping to establish a colony, says Noel Linehan, a bird expert from Cork city who spearheaded the swift nest box project in Ballyvourney.

For the common swift, a bird that lives almost entirely in the air - it eats, sleeps, mates while in flight - modern Ireland has not been a welcoming place: bird experts estimate at least a 40pc decline in the swift population here between 1998 and 2010 as their habitats have been wiped out.

Lynda Huxley of Swift Conservation Ireland last week told RTÉ: "Swifts would have nested naturally in cliff faces and they see our buildings as cliff faces. Modern buildings now are too airtight for them."

Mr Linehan called them 'amazing birds’. “Over their lifetime they can cover the distance to the moon and back at least three times.”

Swifts are currently placed on BirdWatch Ireland’s “red list" which denotes high conservation concern.

But the swift nest box project in Ballyvourney offers hope, says Mr Linehan, who took a chance and cold called the school when he noticed construction work was starting in the autumn of 2022.

Although Mr Linehan has had swift nest boxes set up in his home in Cork city since 2021, this was the first school he had contacted to see if he could get the nest boxes project which is funded by Gas Networks Ireland up and running.

“I had kind of given up and I said I’d make one last effort and I rang Conchur one last time to see if I could get to talk to him,” he said. It was fortuitous that he did because principal O Luasaigh got on board immediately.

“There was no question he wanted the project and that was it,” Mr Linehan said.

Principal O Luasaigh also got the building team on board, as well as the students of Scoil Abán Naofa. The project was completed this month with the final piece of the jigsaw: the installation of an audio lure which will attract the newly arrived swifts to the nest boxes.

According to principal O Luasaigh, the swift nest box project has drawn in the local community who are now on the lookout for the little birds.

The nest boxes have also generated huge interest with the students who have “a thousand questions” ready for Mr Linehan for when he visits next.

“It’s a win-win, and the children are delighted,” Mr O Luasaigh said. “If we can get a couple of nesting pairs, wouldn’t it be lovely to be watching them, especially as they’d be there for life.”