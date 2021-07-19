Fine weather at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, in south Dublin. Picture: Collins

A rare high temperature advisory has been put in place until Friday, with Mediterranean-like weather expected for the next five days.

Met Éireann has issued a rare weather advisory valid from 12pm Sunday until 12pm Friday as day time temperatures are set to soar into the high twenties.

After the highest temperature of the week was recorded on Saturday in Galway, the public has been urged to take extra care in the sun this week, while Irish Water has also warned of water restrictions in some areas due to “exceptional demand” as staycationers have doubled and even trebled the populations of some popular holiday spots.

By Wednesday, daytime temperatures could exceed 30C, however there could be “rogue” patches of rain on Thursday and Friday in places.

The weather will stay very warm for the week with plenty of sunshine as high pressure continues to dominate the Irish weather.

Today, any lingering fog and mist will clear this morning bringing another warm day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees, and hottest in the midlands.

Met Eireann has said there is a slight chance of isolated showers in the midlands during the evening, and may be slight cloudier along the south and southwest coasts.

“It will be another very warm day on Monday with plenty of sunshine, albeit with patchy cloud cover at times,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay warm with widespread sunshine, staying dry across the country, with isolated showers in the evening. Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees.

Thursday will be a “little hazier” than previous days, with temperatures ranging 24 to 28 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected on Friday over the southern half of the country, with the potential for thundery downpours. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26 degrees.

Met Éireann has warned there will be a “very high UV index” over the coming days, and to take care in the sun.

Over the weekend, an estimated 500,000 people flocked to Irish beaches, lakes and rivers to enjoy the sun, and the hottest temperature of the year was recorded on Saturday at 29.5 degrees in Athenry, Co. Galway.

Meanwhile, Irish Water are appealing for householders to conserve water supplies after scorching weather saw a surge in demand.

Irish Water warned that water levels in Kerry are “critically low”, and throughout the country “night restrictions may be necessary in order to ensure homes and businesses have sufficient supply during the daytime”.

Head of operations Tom Cuddy said staycations were having a huge impact on supplies.

“With the hot weather demand is up and we have reports from several areas of exceptional demand and it’s really exceeding supply capacity in some areas,” Mr Cuddy told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Cuddy added: “This is an annual pattern in the summer with sources dropping, but also [we have] some particular issues just now. We have staycations, holiday resorts where populations have doubled and trebled.

“We also have agricultural areas, at this time of year crop and livestock watering means very high demand and then we have some businesses reopening with the Covid restrictions lifting, so really for that reason we have to make some interventions, so far they’ve been relatively modest.”

Water supply to areas in North county Dublin may be affected as high demand for water has led to a drop in treated drinking water levels in a number of reservoirs.

Irish Water said that as a result, customers in Garristown, Ballymadun, Tobergregan, Baldwinstown, Palmerstown and surrounding areas may be affected by intermittent lower water pressure, or outages until 10am today.

Parts of the River Dodder on Dublin’s southside are almost completely dried up, Irish Water said.

Night-time restrictions have been imposed in Portlaoise due to increased demand and depleted reservoir levels, with Irish Water working in partnership with Laois County Council. The restrictions will be in place nightly from 10pm to 6am until Sunday July 25.

Night-time water restrictions had also been in place in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford from Saturday until 6am this morning.

These restrictions were also in place in parts of Co Donegal also over the weekend.

In Meath, on Saturday, work got under way to restore normal water supply to affected customers in Ashbourne and Ratoath, following a drop in treated drinking water levels in the reservoirs supplying the areas.