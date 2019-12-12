Swedish teen Greta 'a bit surprised' as she's named Time 'Person of the Year'

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change, has been named 'Time' Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.

Thunberg launched a grassroots campaign when she was 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, pushing for her government to meet its ambitious goals to curb carbon emissions.

Her actions quickly captured people's imagination, and last September millions took to the streets in cities across the world to support her cause.

"In the 16 months since her protests began, she has addressed heads of state at the UN, met the Pope, sparred with the president of the United States and inspired four million people to join the global climate strike," the magazine said. She is the youngest individual to have won the accolade.

