Swedish teen Greta 'a bit surprised' as she's named Time 'Person of the Year'
Activist inspired four million people to join climate strike, says magazine
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change, has been named 'Time' Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.
Thunberg launched a grassroots campaign when she was 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, pushing for her government to meet its ambitious goals to curb carbon emissions.
Her actions quickly captured people's imagination, and last September millions took to the streets in cities across the world to support her cause.
"In the 16 months since her protests began, she has addressed heads of state at the UN, met the Pope, sparred with the president of the United States and inspired four million people to join the global climate strike," the magazine said. She is the youngest individual to have won the accolade.
"Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, Collins Dictionary named Thunberg's pioneering idea, climate strike, word of the year," 'Time' added.
"For sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year."
Thunberg, who turns 17 next month, was in Madrid yesterday, and addressed negotiators at the UN's COP25 climate talks. She said she was "a bit surprised" by the award, and added she wanted to dedicate it to all young activists.
Thunberg was blunt in her assessment of politicians' efforts, telling the Madrid audience: "It seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition.
"I'm sure that if people heard what was going on and what was said during these meetings, they would be outraged."
Former US vice-president Al Gore, a long-time environmentalist, said the magazine made a "brilliant choice" in choosing the reluctant celebrity.
Thunberg, who said her Asperger's syndrome can be an advantage in her campaigning, sailed across the Atlantic to get to the Madrid event in order to avoid travelling by air.
Thunberg's uncompromising stance has brought her into confrontation with some of the world's most powerful people. A video of her giving Donald Trump what media described as a "death stare" at a UN climate summit in New York in September went viral.
During a speech at around the same time, Thunberg bristled with anger, saying: "I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
