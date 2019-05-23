Children from St Brigid's Girls' National School in Palmerstown were among those who greeted the king and queen of Sweden at Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday.

Swedish king and queen get royal welcome from pupils

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden spent the day in Dublin, visiting the Garden of Remembrance, where they laid a wreath in honour of all of those who died for Irish freedom, met with President Michael D Higgins and visited Croke Park.

The king was accompanied by a delegation including foreign minister Margot Wallström and energy minister Anders Ygeman.

Mr Higgins said it was his second time meeting King Gustaf - he was Seamus Heaney's guest at his Nobel Prize ceremony in 1995.

"Our cultures share much in common. The Viking period and the clear influence of the Norse-Gaels in our culture and language is manifest. We credit the Vikings with establishing our principal urban settlements, including our capital city," he said.

